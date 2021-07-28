Puebla will now be able to make its super online with Jüsto

July 28, 2021 2 min read

Jüsto , the Mexican startup that sells supermarket items through an ecommerce system so you don't have to leave home, announced its arrival in Puebla.

Currently, it has branches in Mexico City, Querétaro and Guadalajara.

This startup sells more than five thousand products through its mobile application. In his new home, he seeks to be able to work with artisans and producers , together with smaller companies in the area, to ensure that the products are fresh and arrive in excellent condition .

This digital supermarket has the same categories as a traditional one, you can find everything from fruits and vegetables to household cleaning products or personal care. During the pandemic, they managed to increase their profits 16 times .

This will not be the last place they expand to, but they have every intention of investing more than one billion pesos in their growth phase in Mexico and other parts of Latin America.