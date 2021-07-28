Nestlé and other brands recall ice cream contaminated with carcinogenic substance

July 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A statement from FACUA-Consumidores en Acción reported that the Froneri ice cream factory in Spain, responsible for Nestlé, Milka, Toblerone, Nuii, Oreo, Princesa, La Lechera and Smarties products, accidentally contaminated several batches with ethylene oxide . A gas used as an antifreeze that is totally flammable with carcinogenic effects.

From the Swiss multinational brand, there are 46 varieties of ice cream that have been withdrawn from the market due to this event. There isalready a list with the affected lots , it was disseminated internally by the Carrefour, Dia and Covirán chains. But, they suspect that it is not complete because it is "part of Froneri product withdrawal alerts."

Ingesting the gas, which is prohibited by the European Union, may pose a low probability of health risk. The manufacturing company points out that the amount of ethylene oxide "is negligible in the final product" , that is, it is very low, less than the legal limit of 0.02 mg / kg and that it does not do so much damage. They have a website that tells you if the batch of ice cream you bought may be contaminated or not.

The factory explained that " There is no product category affected in its entirety and not all products produced under the same batch number are necessarily affected. The same batch has several ranges of products, some of which used the affected stabilizer and others don't. "