Supply chain

Nestlé and other brands recall ice cream contaminated with carcinogenic substance

The Froneri ice cream factory accidentally contaminated several batches with ethylene oxide.
Next Article
Nestlé and other brands recall ice cream contaminated with carcinogenic substance
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A statement from FACUA-Consumidores en Acción reported that the Froneri ice cream factory in Spain, responsible for Nestlé, Milka, Toblerone, Nuii, Oreo, Princesa, La Lechera and Smarties products, accidentally contaminated several batches with ethylene oxide . A gas used as an antifreeze that is totally flammable with carcinogenic effects.

From the Swiss multinational brand, there are 46 varieties of ice cream that have been withdrawn from the market due to this event. There isalready a list with the affected lots , it was disseminated internally by the Carrefour, Dia and Covirán chains. But, they suspect that it is not complete because it is "part of Froneri product withdrawal alerts."

Ingesting the gas, which is prohibited by the European Union, may pose a low probability of health risk. The manufacturing company points out that the amount of ethylene oxide "is negligible in the final product" , that is, it is very low, less than the legal limit of 0.02 mg / kg and that it does not do so much damage. They have a website that tells you if the batch of ice cream you bought may be contaminated or not.

The factory explained that " There is no product category affected in its entirety and not all products produced under the same batch number are necessarily affected. The same batch has several ranges of products, some of which used the affected stabilizer and others don't. "

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Keys to Launching a B2C Medical Device

Recruiting

How Small-Business Leaders Can Recruit Like the World's Top Companies

Jüsto

Puebla will now be able to make its super online with Jüsto