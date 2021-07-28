Finance

Boeing Reports Profit For The First Time in Almost Two Years

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) reported profit for the first time in six quarters, thanks to the travel industry comeback and the increased deliveries of its bes...
Next Article
Boeing Reports Profit For The First Time in Almost Two Years
Image credit: WikimediaImages / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) reported profit for the first time in six quarters, thanks to the travel industry comeback and the increased deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Travel Industry Comeback

The overall spread in global COVID-19 vaccinations is seen as the macro driver behind the company’s encouraging second-quarter results. As informed by Reuters, “The 737 MAX is integral to Boeing's financial recovery, as the U.S. planemaker scrambles to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the pandemic.”

Boeing bounced from a net loss of $2.96 billion in the second quarter last year, to hit a profit of $567 million this time. Upon the announcement on Wednesday, Boeing shares were up 3.8% in premarket trading.

As informed by CNBC, “Boeing’s revenue rose 44% to nearly $17 billion from $11.8 billion a year earlier, beating analyst estimates of $16.54 billion.”

CEO David Calhoun said the company is aiming at stabilizing their staffing levels to around 140,000 employees, after earlier planning for a total of 130,000 by the end of this year.

Calhoun said: “While our commercial market environment is improving, we're closely monitoring COVID-19 case rates, vaccine distribution, and global trade as key indicators for our industry's stability.”

He also asserted that going forward, the company would keep tabs on infection rates, vaccine roll-outs, travel protocols, and global trade as main indicators for recovery.

737 MAX Orders

The 737 MAX model was the workhorse that pulled Boeing back Boeing from some of its darkest days, as sales and deliveries of the once faulty aircraft rose in recent months.

In June, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) announced the largest plane order in its entire history, comprising of 200 units of the 737 MAX and 70 Airbus 321neo. Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) ordered 34 the same month.

With this money in the bag, Boeing’s revenue in its commercial airplane unit “rose nearly 270% from a year earlier to $6.02 billion in the second quarter. But the segment still reported negative margins of 7.8%.”

Boeing’s financial results also come despite airworthiness issues with the 777X. In late June, the F.A.A declared the aircraft unfit to fly as it needed to take further certification steps derailing the plan to launch it until mid-to-late 2023.

Also, the 787 Dreamliner delivery forecast has been adjusted, as Boeing said it would hold off handovers to airlines for a second time in less than six months, after discovering additional manufacturing defects on the planes.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises