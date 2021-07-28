Is Ocugen Headed for a Breakdown?

July 28, 2021 3 min read

A support level has formed in the chart of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN). OCGN has repeatedly bounced on top of that key level. If the stock falls through this support, a breakdown could occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

The company has in-licensed Covaxin, a whole-virion vaccine for Covid-19 that may have advantages over current vaccines in use today, but the earliest it will be approved is in the second quarter of 2023.

OCGN has a very high current ratio of 12.0 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1. The company has had negative recent earnings and estimates for more negative earnings until 2022.

Based on its price-to-book ratio of 29.4, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry average. The stock’s performance has been very volatile this year as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of OCGN below with added notations:

Chart of OCGN provided by TradingView

After surging in a big way back in February, OCGN has repeatedly bounced on top of a key level of support at $6 (green). The stock appears to be falling back down to that support again, and another rally could start from there.

However, a break of $6 could mean much lower prices for the stock. Therefore, a trader could enter a short trade under $6 if the stock were to break below that support level.

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

OCGN shares rose $0.02 (+0.29%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, OCGN has gained 279.78%, versus a 18.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

