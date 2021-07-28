Are you an entrepreneur? Participate in this contest and receive 50,000 pesos in seed capital

July 28, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Victoria147 business academy for women presents for the second consecutive year the Pitch Contest initiative that will give an injection of seed capital for 50,000 thousand pesos for female entrepreneurs.

The 2021 edition will be carried out through two categories: the Pitch Contest Champion and the Pitch Contest Genius . In addition, the call will be open from August 3 to 13.

The contest formats will be:

The Pitch Contest Champion

There will only be a first place to whom 50,000 pesos will be designated for their entrepreneurship, a 100% scholarship for Despegue Virtua l, the course through which in Victoria147 provides tools to entrepreneurs through the analysis of their project and access to La Concentradora , a platform that brings together women entrepreneurs.

The result will be announced on October 6, 2021 at the VictoriaFest .

The Pitch Contest Genius

There will be 50 winners of a 50% scholarship for the Live Virtual Takeoff course, access to La Concentradora and a group counseling session with Ana Victoria García on entrepreneurship hacks.

The winners will be announced on August 27, 2021 on social media.

Who can participate?

The call is open to women entrepreneurs who are interested in starting to take the next steps, but who today feel that it is difficult to carry out the operation on their own and do not know where to start.

The requirements are:

Being a majority partner or owner of an enterprise that has annual sales between 50,000 and 2,000,000 pesos.

Be a company legally incorporated in Mexico (physical or legal person).

Have a website and social networks.

Belong to any of the following sectors: Beauty & Wellness. Food drinks. Design & Services (Fashion, interior design, services related to events, education, construction and transport). Social enterprises (Enterprises whose main objective is to generate value and well-being to a society by solving socioeconomic or environmental problems).

Have availability to participate virtually in the recording of the semifinal and the final of the Pitch Contest Champion Category in the week of August 30 to September 3, 2021.

Take the Live Virtual Takeoff course.

Cover the corresponding part of the tuition with a 50% scholarship (6 monthly payments of 2,852 pesos).

Prepare a video (it can be homemade, the important thing is to know you and your business, not the production quality) of a maximum of 90 seconds that answers the following questions (the applications that do not answer all the questions or that do not meet the time limit will be removed). In your application they will send you a link to upload your video there. Only applications with video will be able to participate.

What is your name and the name of your business? What is your business about? What is your value proposition? What is the target market? What is your competitive advantage? What is the social, economic, environmental or technological impact of your company? Which of the 4 sectors does your business belong to? What makes your business unique and special, and what would you use the money for?

Through a panel made up of experts from different industries and fellows, Victoria147 in conjunction with BBVA Mexico and the government of León Guanajuato will give feedback and tips to entrepreneurs so they can improve their sales pitch. The finalists must present it in this year's digital edition of VictoriaFest, in front of a jury that will evaluate who will be the winners.

To know the dynamics, the terms and conditions and to register, you can go to the page https://victoria147.org/pitch-contest-bbva/ or follow Victoria147 through its official channels.