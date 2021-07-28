Vaccines

'Here purely vaccinated, and those who are not ALV!', The colorful campaign of Aguascalientes to encourage young people to get vaccinated

That they send you ALV (to the vaccine), it's not bad at all.
Next Article
'Here purely vaccinated, and those who are not ALV!', The colorful campaign of Aguascalientes to encourage young people to get vaccinated
Image credit: Gobierno del Estado de Aguascalientes

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Aguascalientes government began vaccination in young people aged 18 and over, pregnant women and laggards on July 22, however, on July 23 the colorful social campaign was launched: "Here purely vaccinated, and those who do not ALV #ALaVacuna" .

The word game resonated on social networks and has been well accepted by the population they want to reach.

The governor of Aguascalientes Martín Orozco Sandoval, was the one who announced the change of strategy in the vaccination of the state in his own social networks. Prior to the launch, the president pointed out the responsibility of local youth and reminded them that, with their will, they can change the world.

In addition, part of the campaign is to disprove some myths so that those next to be immunized are going to do it safely in a language for "kids", as Orozco himself mentions.

Why is it important to get vaccinated?

The Aguascalientes government seeks with this campaign that the population go to apply the vaccine against COVID-19 to lower the rate of people hospitalized in the entity, paying special attention to young people who are currently more prone to contagion.

Image: Aguacalientes State Government / Facebook

According to the WHO , getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps to prevent the disease from worsening in case of infection, it also reduces the probability of transmission to other people. By receiving the biological, a certain immunity is generated, therefore, you are more protected.

What do you think of this type of social campaign?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vaccines

How do I register to get vaccinated if I am 30 years old or older?

Vaccines

Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

Vaccines

This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.