'Here purely vaccinated, and those who are not ALV!', The colorful campaign of Aguascalientes to encourage young people to get vaccinated

The Aguascalientes government began vaccination in young people aged 18 and over, pregnant women and laggards on July 22, however, on July 23 the colorful social campaign was launched: "Here purely vaccinated, and those who do not ALV #ALaVacuna" .

The word game resonated on social networks and has been well accepted by the population they want to reach.

One less slope to worry about #ALaVacuna the best MKT I've seen pic.twitter.com/pVfwRR83g9 - Greek yoplei (@NiquiHernandez) July 28, 2021

Hahahaha obviously it had to be in Aguascalientes https://t.co/dh9Kde8SAl - The CAPI Pérez (@elcapiperez) July 27, 2021

The ALV #ALaVacuna campaign has worked, the kids were laughing and the elders were upset.



Today the lines are huge, young people want to be vaccinated. - (@ dysl3xia) July 27, 2021

What nerves, tomorrow I have to go #ALV (to the vaccine, for those who are not from Aguas) - Sareth Carranza (@SarethCm) July 26, 2021

The governor of Aguascalientes Martín Orozco Sandoval, was the one who announced the change of strategy in the vaccination of the state in his own social networks. Prior to the launch, the president pointed out the responsibility of local youth and reminded them that, with their will, they can change the world.

We started this campaign by inviting young people to get vaccinated against # COVID19 . Municipalities, universities, companies, athletes and artists will be joining this initiative, I invite you to do it too. Here pure vaccinated and those who are not #ALaVacuna ! pic.twitter.com/XSAZmoYxyG - Martín Orozco (@MartinOrozcoAgs) July 23, 2021

In addition, part of the campaign is to disprove some myths so that those next to be immunized are going to do it safely in a language for "kids", as Orozco himself mentions.

Here are some myths and facts about the # COVID_19 vaccine. Remember that this is the only weapon to fight the pandemic and save lives. Here pure vaccinated and those who are not, #ALaVacuna . pic.twitter.com/4U6YXaK0iO - State Government (@GobAgs) July 25, 2021

Why is it important to get vaccinated?

The Aguascalientes government seeks with this campaign that the population go to apply the vaccine against COVID-19 to lower the rate of people hospitalized in the entity, paying special attention to young people who are currently more prone to contagion.

Image: Aguacalientes State Government / Facebook

According to the WHO , getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps to prevent the disease from worsening in case of infection, it also reduces the probability of transmission to other people. By receiving the biological, a certain immunity is generated, therefore, you are more protected.

