These are the 25 early-stage startups that are digitizing Latin America

July 28, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

No one can deny that this has been a GREAT year for Latin American startups ! According to the Latin American Venture Capital & Private Capital Association (LAVCA), only in the first half of the year 6.2 billion dollars were invested in emerging companies in the region.

In 2020 all industries suffered a severe recession, all except the technology industry. Latin American entrepreneurial talent is already drawing the attention of the global investment community. Startups are the engine of digital transformation in the region. Funds and Investor Angels from the United States, Europe and Asia are betting on our entrepreneurs.

Given this, the online school of technology Platzi selected 25 startups to start its program for digital companies with high growth potential. For six weeks, these companies will receive workshops, mentoring, live classes and various sessions with leaders of the most successful startups in Latin America. During that time all teams have their own growth goal to achieve.

"We received applications from more than 25 countries. New trends that we noticed were the boom in companies created with no-code tools, the arrival of projects working with Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFT ) and a growth in solutions for the agricultural industry", says Juliane Butty, director of Platzi Startups .

All startups will be preparing and competing to receive investment. On September 14, the best startups in the program will be presented in front of more than 100 investors in a virtual demoday. The winning startup will win a trip to Silicon Valley and $ 50,000 in investment from CodeStream , company owned by serial entrepreneur Claudio Pinkus.

The 25 early-stage startups that are digitizing Latin America