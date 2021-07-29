Survey

Survey: Tell Us How The COVID-19 Crisis Has Impacted You As A MENA Fintech Startup

We want to get a feel for how the COVID-19 crisis impacted your fintech business in the Middle East--this survey should take just five minutes of your time.
Next Article
Survey: Tell Us How The COVID-19 Crisis Has Impacted You As A MENA Fintech Startup
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Businesses all over the world have felt the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the sector they operate in. Fintech has been no exception, and there seem to have been some major winners and losers within the sector's various verticals. We want to get a feel for how the COVID-19 crisis impacted your fintech business in the Middle East, and analyze and benchmark it against global data--as such, we'd like to ask you to please participate in the survey below; it should take just five minutes of your time: 

Related: Competitive Advantage: Exploring The Middle East's Potential To Become A Global Fintech Hub

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Prepare to Succeed

How to Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape: 'Everything Should be Competitive. That's Good for Customers, and It's Good for the Industry.'

News and Trends

What Can Emojis Tell Us About Diversity and Inclusion?

News and Trends

Roughly Half of Americans Want to Return to the Office at Least Some of the Time - But Mostly to See Their Work Friends, Not Their Bosses