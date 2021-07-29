7 tips for handling toxic people at work

July 29, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The differences that exist between people are opportunities to consolidate high-performance teams. However, such differences can also lead to conflicts that make collaboration and therefore results difficult.

The corporate training platform UBITS From his bit "Management of difficult people", he reveals the different types and traits of those colleagues who may have complicated personalities, as well as the principles and keys to be able to effectively manage relationships from assertiveness and empathy inside and outside of work , in order to achieve benefits and well-being for all.

Difficult people are those who, because of their way of being and interacting, create difficulties in their personal relationships.

There are at least 4 types of difficult people . First of all, narcissists are people who focus on themselves, their interests and priorities. At the neuronal level, they may have a deficiency in mirror cells, which are what facilitate empathy. They have infantile conditions that accentuate their egocentricity, such as the absence of the need to share and negotiate with their peers.

Second, the dependents center their speech around "you" and "you" , since they avoid talking or considering themselves. One of their characteristics is that they need to maintain constant links with others to whom they submit their will.

Third, the histrionics need to be the center of attention, since during their childhood they lacked it or, on the contrary, received it in excess. This makes them unproductive, uncooperative and very competitive people in their jobs, even generating unnecessary internal competitiveness in organizations.

Only four personalities can create a negative work environment that affects team performance / Image: Depositphotos.com

Lastly, obsessive-compulsives need to be in control, probably because the family environment in which they grew up was unsafe or unstable. Although their “perfectionism” is often viewed as positive and desirable in the work environment, in reality, they tend to be demanding to the extreme impractical and unproductive, which does not facilitate collaborative work.

Tips for handling toxic people at work

UBITS provides some principles that can help when dealing with difficult people: