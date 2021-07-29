Finance

AstraZeneca, Still Unsure Of Need For COVID-19 Booster

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN), said the company still doesn’t know if a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to m...
Next Article
AstraZeneca, Still Unsure Of Need For COVID-19 Booster
Image credit: PhotoLizM / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN), said the company still doesn’t know if a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to maintain protection against the virus.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Time Will Tell

Soriot told CNBC: “There are two dimensions to this immunity — antibodies [which] decline over time, but the second, very important dimension of vaccination is the so-called T-cells. They tend to protect people against severe disease, but they also provide durability.”

“With the technology we use, we have very high production of T-cells. We’re hoping we can have a durable vaccine that protects for a long period of time. So whether we will need a third booster or not, is not clear yet, only time will tell.”

Soriot said the company needs to track the vaccine’s effectiveness over time to see if a third shot would be necessary.

“We know that [our vaccine] has a decline of antibodies [over time] –we haven’t seen yet a decline of efficacy but it’s a bit early to judge, only time will tell, and I hope the T-cells will provide this durable, long-term protection.”

Earnings Report

According to its earnings report disclosed on Thursday, AstraZeneca accrued revenue of $1.2 million from its COVID-19 vaccine during the first half of the year.

“The income from the vaccine sales helped the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant increase its total revenue for the first half by 23% to $15.5 billion.”

Further, AstraZeneca’s earnings from the vaccine more than tripled in the second quarter in comparison to the previous three months. With the vaccine revenues out of the equation, its income during the first semester grew by 14% when compared to the same period last year.

The company updated its full-year guidance right after the acquisition of pharmaceutical company Alexion, “predicting total revenue to increase by a low 20s percentage.”

COVID-19 income was not included in the guidance, due to “heightened risks and uncertainties from the effects of Covid-19, including the impact from potential new medicines for Covid-19 in clinical development.”

According to Bloomberg data, nearly 4 billion shots of Covid vaccines have been administered around the globe, with vaccination plans already rolling in 214 countries and territories, most of which have approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for use.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises