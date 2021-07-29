Linkedin

LinkedIn is already a $ 10 billion a year business for Microsoft

This was announced by the executives of the company founded by Bill Gates.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft announced that LinkedIn is already a $ 10 billion a year business as a subsidiary company. According to its earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 21, the firm founded by Bill Gates explained that its subsidiary's income increased 46% compared to the previous year, as reported ZDNet .

This increase is thanks to the demand for advertising on marketing solutions, according to executives, which has grown 97% year over year. They also added that the advertising business on the social network exceeded one billion dollars for the first time.

Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images via PC Mag.

This achievement of the social network makes it the third pillar in achieving revenue of 10 billion dollars for Bill Gates' company, a title that only Microsoft's security and video games segments had obtained.

The technology company reported the income of the professional platform as part of its Productivity and Business Processes area , which is also integrated by Office 365 and Dynamics 365.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016 for $ 26.2 billion.

