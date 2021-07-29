Review your habits and take an inventory of your thoughts

July 29, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the great challenges to understanding human behavior has been trying to interpret it for various purposes in order to find an explanation for our actions. In this sense, if we go to the most basic and simple things like getting up in the morning : What is the first thing you do? Some are left thinking about what they will do during the day or what they have to do urgently, or perhaps nothing (a bit difficult if you are an entrepreneur and you are on all fronts of your project or business). Others simply stop to the bathroom on automatic pilot or prepare to do some type of physical exercise or some yoga techniques to beat the stress of daily life with responsibilities and obligations that in many cases overwhelm us.

However, any of these actions have a common denominator: if we repeat them constantly and similarly, they are called habits . They are those choices that we all deliberately make at some point and then stop thinking about, but continue to make, many times on a daily basis.

Continuing with our basic example of getting up in the morning, I invite you to do the following exercise: observe these acts as if you were seeing them in a movie sitting on your home television or in a 3D cinema projection. What aspects would attract your attention? If you have a bit of imagination maybe the way you move your head, brush your teeth or how ridiculous you feel doing certain yoga poses. And if you add a little mind to this observation, you can give some kind of explanation to these simple acts, perhaps modify them (change the sequence, add another repetition to the exercise routine, for example).

Observe your actions and take an inventory of your thoughts

Image: Uday Mittal via Unsplash

Now if we could observe our thoughts as we have done in the exercise described above, what would we find? What thoughts are the most repetitive in our day to day? What situations or circumstances are they associated with? Imagine that your mind is like a warehouse with a series of shelves and shelves where you keep your merchandise: Could you take an inventory of your thoughts and classify them? For example, in something simple associated with feelings of like or dislike (positive or negative). About your job, business, career, relationships, family, money, body, personal growth, etc.

I invite you to take an inventory of your thoughts and assign a value to it. How? Everything depends on your will, that is, on the desire to do things, which are determined by various factors that are not worth describing and that are associated with your life experiences, moods, circumstances, etc. Select the thought associated with one of those categories and establish the one that is repeated the most in your day to day: work, business, relationships, etc. Then give it a rating (+ positive or + negative) (-positive or -negative). You will find surprises about those valuations and you will observe a trend. Depending on the + positive or + negative trend, you will become aware of your real state and can make an action plan accordingly.

If you have a problem to solve in some of these aspects, it is time to incorporate it into your awakening each morning and achieve it in repetitive and continuous acts. Seek help from books; relate to people who contribute and learn from them; read inspirational phrases; Ask yourself powerful questions such as: “What are we willing to do to complete our personal project? "Or " What determinations should I make and what actions should I take to change or overcome the uncomfortable situation in which I find myself? "

Paste on the wall of your workplace, in the kitchen, on the bathroom mirror, on the ceiling of your room, or simply on a blackboard, inspirational phrases and questions; listen to music; laugh that is good therapy. Soon you will see that in a short time you will be filled with positive sensations and you will awaken those driving forces of the will that encourage your creativity to solve problems more consciously and as the expert students of habits say: to master a habit we must recognize the desire that It drives them with a simple inventory of your thoughts, evaluating the results of your daily actions. Never forget to believe in your abilities and in the energy that our divinity gave us at birth: ask, thank and receive .