Soriana is going to install self-collection boxes in a branch of Nuevo León

The boxes will be installed throughout Mexico if the pilot test yields positive results.
Image credit: Soriana

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Soriana will test self-collection boxes at its branch in San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León. If the pilot works well, the boxes will be installed around the entire country. They will accept cash, credit and debit cards, electronic food vouchers, Mercado Pago and CoDI. There will be a Soriana employee supervising the checkout area to provide assistance to customers who require it.

What the company seeks is to improve the experience of its customers with the development of technology that can facilitate their use of the supermarket facilities. The boxes were made available only at that branch as of July 28 and will remain there if they are successful. Another advantage is that the boxes have the Soriana Rewards Program in which you can accumulate points with each purchase.

Self-checkout counters have been an option in the United States for a long time, and in 2019, the CBC conducted a survey to find out which customers preferred, an employee or a machine? The results show that the preference is linked to the age of the person. People over 50 years of age tend to prefer the traditional ATM, while young people either do not have a specific preference or prefer the self-service.

Self-service checkouts could streamline shopping and reduce waiting lines, making grocery shopping more efficient.

