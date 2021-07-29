Entrepreneurship Calls

They are looking for the 100 entrepreneurs who are transforming the country

ASEM evolves and presents a new image that seeks to add thousands of female and male entrepreneurs to the association.
Next Article
They are looking for the 100 entrepreneurs who are transforming the country
Image credit: ASEM

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs in Mexico are always on the move to innovate and improve the situation in their environment. Given this, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) evolves and presents its new image that reflects the action, strength and power of transformation of its associates.

The new image reflects the movement, strength and unstoppable tide generated by the 22 thousand entrepreneurs who are part of ASEM and who since 2015 have been working to make Mexico a better place to start and do business, through linking and promotion of public policies that generate greater conditions of equity and competition.

“This new image is the result of the changes that entrepreneurship has experienced in the country, which is today more resilient, competitive and dynamic. In this sense, at ASEM we adapt to changing times, to continue spreading the entrepreneurial spirit and promote the growth of our ecosystem and its benefits in terms of development and social well-being ”, commented Juana Ramírez, president of the Board of Directors of ASEM .

Juana Ramírez reported that entrepreneurs generate 78% of formal jobs and represent 99% of the country's economic units. For this reason, they are a decisive and transforming factor for the national economy, so that we cannot think about economic reactivation without considering their essential role in job creation and economic growth.

Any entrepreneur, whether he is starting or has a high-impact venture, can be part of the association by registering at asem.mx.

Image: ASEM

Initiative "The 100 Entrepreneurs of Mexico"

In order to create a network of change agents and understand the different challenges they face, ASEM also presented the Initiative "The 100 Entrepreneurs of Mexico", which seeks to recognize 100 female and male entrepreneurs whose work has a high positive impact in their communities and localities.

This program is for entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, since they will be the ones who nominate others, in order to receive applications from people from all over the country whose proposals or activities are generating an effective change in the different regions of the country.

The call for the E-100 initiative will be open from July 29 to August 31 and will be disseminated through the channels of ASEM and its allies. The registration will be done through e100.asem.mx where general information of the applicant entrepreneur must be entered.

After the nomination phase, in September the ASEM will carry out a curatorial phase in order to guarantee the transparency of the call and define the nominated in October.

From November 1 to 19, the voting between nominees will take place, in addition, people who are ASEM members may also have the opportunity to participate in this phase.

Finally, in December, the 100 entrepreneurs chosen will be announced in an event that seeks to generate community and growth through the exchange of good experiences.

“When everyone sees entrepreneurs as isolated drops of water, ASEM envisions an unstoppable entrepreneurial tide that already has more than 22 thousand passionate entrepreneurs from various economic sectors and in all states of the country. And it's going for more ”, added the president of the Association's Board of Directors.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship Calls

FedEx wants to give you up to 400 thousand pesos to reactivate your business

Entrepreneurship Calls

Mexican startups are sought to solve financial health problems

Entrepreneurship Calls

Platzi Will Pay You Up to $40,000 to Study