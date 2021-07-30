Fit Chic: Fitbit Luxe

July 30, 2021 1 min read

Fitbit Luxe is a new fashion-forward version of the fitness and wellness tracker many have grown to love.

Designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness, Luxe offers everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking– all in a chic bracelet design.

Image courtesy: Fitbit

With a color touchscreen and up to five days of battery life, Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the health metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, which includes a stress management score.

Other health tools on the Luxe include food, hydration, and weight logging, as well as menstrual health tracking. In addition to its health and fitness features, Luxe has a soft, gentle shaped design that sits lightly on the wrist. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Luxe is versatile to be used in any kind of occasion and comfortable for both day and night wear.

