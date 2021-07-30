Technology

Fit Chic: Fitbit Luxe

Designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness, Luxe offers everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking– all in a chic bracelet design.
Next Article
Fit Chic: Fitbit Luxe
Image credit: Fitbit
Fitbit Luxe

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fitbit Luxe is a new fashion-forward version of the fitness and wellness tracker many have grown to love.

Designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness, Luxe offers everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking– all in a chic bracelet design.

 Image courtesy: Fitbit

With a color touchscreen and up to five days of battery life, Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the health metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, which includes a stress management score.

Other health tools on the Luxe include food, hydration, and weight logging, as well as menstrual health tracking. In addition to its health and fitness features, Luxe has a soft, gentle shaped design that sits lightly on the wrist. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Luxe is versatile to be used in any kind of occasion and comfortable for both day and night wear.

Related: The Big Picture: Logitech Scribe

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP3: Starton Therapeutics

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË

Technology

Is No-Code the Future of Technology?