This Biotech Stock was Once a Penny Stock but is Now Making Big Moves on the Nasdaq!

July 30, 2021 6 min read

This story originally appeared on PennyStocks



When it comes to investing in penny stocks, being a part of something early or FIRST is one of the biggest factors investors look for. Sure, quick price moves are great for traders but for smart money investors, finding companies with potential for more than just a day is the main focus. This is why biotech stocks have offered some of the biggest opportunities in the stock market today. Novavax, Moderna, Fate Therapeutics; the list goes on. These companies started small but robust pipelines didn’t keep them there for long.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is a company that was a penny stock earlier this year but after uplisting to the Nasdaq, it has been making big moves in the market and moving some of Wall Street’s top analysts to set initial targets over $20 right now. But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this company. Let’s explain why GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) deserves your attention and unpack some of the major milestones that have materialized over the last few months.

If you look back at where GTBP was back in March when we first began following the company and compare it to right now, a lot has happened. At the time, shares traded as low as $3.90. However, since then, big developments in the company and the biotech sector at large have helped fuel a rally to highs of nearly $20. Something to note is that the area that GTBP stock has recently converged on is an area that has remained a key level over the last few months around $11:

In April, GTBP was unable to break above this area but once it did, this same area of previous resistance has been a level that GTBP has tested but not broken below. If you look in May, you’ll see this trend. But, what happened after testing this area again? GTBP went on to reach new highs. Now that it has consolidated back to these levels, there are some things to pay close attention to.

Personalized Medicine Is The Next Big Trend For Biotech Stocks & 1 Company Could Radically Disrupt The Industry

GT Biopharma has developed a novel treatment pipeline that has taken the idea of personalized medicine to a whole different level. One of the core aspects of this is the company’s tri-specific killer engager or “TriKE” platform. This breakthrough treatment technology has changed the face of immunotherapy. Early findings in GT Biopharma’s (NASDAQ: GTBP) lead TriKE candidate, GTB-3550 have already demonstrated favorable outcomes and new data is set to be released in the very near term.

What’s more, GT Biopharma‘s (NASDAQ: GTBP) pipeline has just begun showing promise in other indications such as GI and breast cancers, with early trials being initiated and US & international patent applications being filed. With so much to discuss, we’ve prepared a full report on GT Biopharma to read more, including full details on what analysts are saying about the company right now:

Personalized Medicine Should Be At The Top Of Your List In 2021 & Here’s Why

GT Biopharma News

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Deserves Your Attetion

With GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) here’s a lot to unpack from just the last few months of the year. The fact of the matter is that this company has a very big opportunity to disrupt an industry, analysts have weighed in with a very bullish outlook, and upcoming data planned within the next few months could make now an important time to have GT Biopharma in focus.

Pursuant to an agreement between Midam Ventures LLC and GT Biopharma (GTBP) Midam has been paid $150,000 for a period from March 1, 2021, to April 1, 2021. This compensation is payment 1 of 12 as part of a 12-month agreement between Midam Ventures LLC & GT Biopharma (GTBP), for a period from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022. Midam Ventures LLC expects to be paid $150,000 per month for a total of 12 months by GT Biopharma (GTBP). Midam has been paid an additional $150,000 for a period from April 2, 2021, to May 1, 2021. This compensation is payment 2 of 12 as part of the Agreement. Midam has been paid an additional $150,000 for a period from May 2, 2021, to June 1, 2021. This compensation is payment 3 of 12 as part of the Agreement. Midam has been paid an additional $150,000 for a period from June 2, 2021, to July 1, 2021. This compensation is payment 4 of 12 as part of the Agreement. Midam has been paid an additional $200,000 for a period from July 2, 2021, to July 29, 2021. This compensation is payment 5 of 12 as part of the Agreement. Midam has been paid an additional $200,000 for a period from July 29, 2021, to September 2, 2021. This compensation is payment 6 of 12 as part of the Agreement. We may buy or sell additional shares of GT Biopharma (GTBP) in the open market at any time, including before, during, or after the Website and Information, to provide public dissemination of favorable Information about GT Biopharma (GTBP). Click here for full disclaimer.