Mexico

Mexico is no longer so happy: it falls 23 places in the UN happiness ranking

The country went from 23rd to 46th place on the world list that measures happiness in just one year. The reason? COVID-19.
Mexico is no longer so happy: it falls 23 places in the UN happiness ranking
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel
 This year Mexico did not appear in the top 10 of the happiest countries globally, according to the World Happiness Report 2021 of the United Nations (UN).

The UN points out that the growth of unhappiness in our country is attributed to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, given that the population experienced an increase in their perception of insecurities, both physically and emotionally, since the indices of anxiety, loneliness and prolonged confinement.

According to the most recent report from the United Nations (UN) World Happiness Report , Mexico is not among the top 10 happiest countries in the world. According to data in the document, it went from position number 23 to 46 in the global happiness ranking in just one year.

Despite the pandemic, these countries managed to achieve happiness

The general evaluations that this study qualifies are the life and the positive and negative emotional measures of the countries, to later make a comparison with the figures they collected in the previous year. Likewise, they analyzed the responses at the individual level of each of the respondents to investigate whether Covid-19 harmed the happiness of the world's population.

However, these are not the only parameters, they also reviewed the evidence of the links between trust and well-being against the strategies to control the health crisis. Likewise, there was a recount on the consequences of political strategies and exposure to diseases to publicize international differences in treatment issues and results of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it a relevant study.

What are the 10 happiest countries in the world?

  • Finland
  • Iceland
  • Denmark
  • Swiss
  • Netherlands
  • Sweden
  • Germany
  • Norway
  • New Zealand
  • Australia

Mexico, the fourth happiest country in America

However, Mexico was the happiest country in America, tying with Brazil, Panama and Jamaica. It is due to the question, “are you happy?”, For which the participants responded with an average rating of 6.3. Our country is below Canada, with 7.1, the United States has 6.6 and Uruguay 6.4.

The nations that are at the bottom of the list of happiness in America are Haiti Y Venezuela   because of the economic and social crises they have faced in recent years.

