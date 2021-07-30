These Are The Top Ten Performing Cryptocurrencies In July

July 30, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Cryptocurrencies have had a roller coaster ride this year so far, with prices crashing just a few months after reaching record-breaking highs. Over the past couple of months, the prices have been on the lower side, but have started to move up in the past week or so. For instance, Bitcoin prices have gained more than 22% in the last seven days. Let’s take a look at the ten top performing cryptocurrencies in July.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Performing Cryptocurrencies In July

We have used the past 30-day return data from Coinmarketcap to rank the ten top performing cryptocurrencies in July. Following are the ten top performing cryptocurrencies in July:

KuCoin Token (KCS, 32%)

Launched in 2017, it is a profit-sharing token that enables traders to draw value from the exchange. KCS has gained more than 1,300% YTD and over 1% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $9.91 and has a market cap of $794 million. KCS has an all-time high of $21.14 (in Jan 2018) and all-time low of $0.3232 (in Jan 2019).

NEM (XEM, 33%)

Launched in 2014, it is an ecosystem of platforms that utilizes blockchain and cryptography to offer solutions to individuals and businesses. XEM has dropped more than 25% YTD, but have gained over 16% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $0.1617 and has a market cap of $1,457 million. XEM has an all-time high of $2.09 (in Jan 2018) and all-time low of $0.0000793 (in Sep 2015).

Aave (AAVE, 33%)

Launched in November (as ETHLend), it is a decentralized finance protocol that helps users to lend and borrow crypto. AAVE has gained more than 240% YTD and over 11% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $305.06 and has a market cap of $3,934 million. AAVE has an all-time high of $666.86 (in May 2021) and all-time low of $25.97 (in Nov 2020).

Synthetix (SNX, 36%)

Launched in 2017, it is a DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol that offers on-chain exposure to a range of crypto and non-crypto assets. SNX has gained more than 15% YTD and over 12% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $9.04 and has a market cap of $1,037 million. SNX has an all-time high of $28.77 (in Feb 2021) and all-time low of $0.03242 (in Jan 2019).

Stacks (STX, 52%)

It is a layer-1 blockchain solution that helps to bring DApps (decentralized applications) and smart contracts to BTC. STX has gained more than 160% YTD and over 1% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $1.21 and has a market cap of $1,411 million. STX has an all-time high of $2.82 (in April 2021) and all-time low of $0.04501 (in March 2020).

Quant (QNT, 77%)

Launched in 2018, this crypto aims to connect blockchains and networks without limiting their efficiency and interoperability. QNT has gained more than 1,000% YTD and over 70% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $126.04 and has a market cap of $1,512 million. QNT has an all-time high of $147.77 (in June 2021) and all-time low of $0.1636 (in August 2018).

Terra (LUNA, 77%)

Founded in 2018, it is a blockchain protocol that makes use of fiat-pegged stablecoins to support price-stable payments systems. LUNA has gained more than 1,500% YTD and over 40% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $10.36 and has a market cap of $4,311 million. LUNA has an all-time high of $22.33 (on Mar 21, 2021) and all-time low of $0.1199 (on Mar 13, 2020).

OKB (OKB, 79%)

Launched in 2017, OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users access to the exchange's special features. OKEx is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world. OKB has gained more than 100% YTD and over 40% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $18.35 and has a market cap of $1,101 million. OKB has an all-time high of $44.17 (on May 3, 2021) and all-time low of $1.25 (on May 17, 2019).

Flow (FLOW, 131%)

Founded in 2018, it is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain that aims to assist in the development of new-gen games, apps, and digital assets. Flow has gained more than 12% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $26.50 and has a market cap of $1,365 million. Flow has an all-time high of $46.16 (on April 5, 2021) and all-time low of $1.25 (on Jan 6, 2021).

Axie Infinity (AXS, 750%)

Created in 2018, it is a blockchain-based trading and battling game, and is owned and managed partially by its players. AXS has gained more than 7,200% YTD and over 38% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $42.12 and has a market cap of $2,555 million. Axie Infinity has an all-time high of $53.28 (on July 27, 2021) and all-time low of $0.1234 (on Nov 6, 2020).