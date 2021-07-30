Apple is criticized by Elon Musk because of the large amount of cobalt they use

July 30, 2021 2 min read

When Elon Musk , founder and CEO of Tesla, presented the company's semi-annual balance sheet via conference call, he noted that Apple uses a large amount of cobalt in the manufacture of batteries for its devices. This material is essential for the production of lithium ions, which are used by car batteries and electrical devices.

"Apple uses, I think, almost 100% cobalt in its batteries and cell phones and laptops, but Tesla uses no cobalt in iron phosphate packages, and almost nothing in nickel-based chemicals. On a weighted average, we could use 2% cobalt, " explained the businessman.

Currently, there are rumors that several Tesla engineers and executives have switched companies to join Apple's "Titan" project , which is led by Doug Field , who worked for five years at the auto factory. They are known to have plans to create an autonomous electric vehicle , so there is some rivalry.

The criticism was raised when Elon Musk was asked about the supply chains of the materials used to make his cars, he mentioned that there is a misconception regarding the amount of cobalt .

However, according to an article in The Guardian , both companies were sued in 2019 by International Rights Advocates , a human rights firm representing families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who accused the companies of “aiding and inciting the death and serious injuries of children working in cobalt mines in its supply chain ” .