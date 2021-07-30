These are the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in July

July 30, 2021 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Cryptocurrencies have had a rollercoaster ride this year so far, with prices plummeting just a few months after hitting record highs. For the past few months, prices have been down, but have started to rise over the last week. For example, Bitcoin prices have gained more than 22% in the last seven days. Let's take a look at the top ten performing cryptocurrencies in July.

Top 10 performing cryptocurrencies in July

We have used Coinmarketcap's 30-day return data to rank the top ten performing cryptocurrencies in July. The following are the top ten performing cryptocurrencies in July:

10. KuCoin Token (KCS, 32%)

Launched in 2017, it is a profit sharing token that allows traders to get value from the exchange. KCS has earned more than 1,300% to date and more than 1% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 9.91 and has a market capitalization of $ 794 million. KCS has an all-time high of $ 21.14 (as of January 2018) and an all-time low of $ 0.3232 (as of January 2019).

9. NEM (XEM, 33%)

Launched in 2014, it is an ecosystem of platforms that uses blockchain and cryptography to offer solutions to individuals and companies. XEM has dropped more than 25% to date, but has gained more than 16% in the last seven days. It currently trades around $ 0.1617 and has a market capitalization of $ 1.457 billion. XEM has a record high of $ 2.09 (as of January 2018) and a record low of $ 0.0000793 (as of September 2015).

8. Aave (AAVE, 33%)

Launched in November (as ETHLend), it is a decentralized finance protocol that helps users lend and borrow crypto. AAVE has gained more than 240% to date and more than 11% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 305.06 and has a market capitalization of $ 3.93 billion. AAVE has a record high of $ 666.86 (as of May 2021) and a record low of $ 25.97 (as of November 2020).

7. Synthetix (SNX, 36%)

Launched in 2017, it is a DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol that offers on-chain exposure to a variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. SNX has gained more than 15% to date and more than 12% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 9.04 and has a market capitalization of $ 1.037 million. SNX has an all-time high of $ 28.77 (as of February 2021) and an all-time low of $ 0.03242 (as of January 2019).

6. Stacks (STX, 52%)

It is a layer 1 blockchain solution that helps bring DApps (decentralized applications) and smart contracts to BTC. STX has gained more than 160% to date and more than 1% in the last seven days. It currently trades around $ 1.21 and has a market capitalization of $ 1.411 billion. STX has an all-time high of $ 2.82 (as of April 2021) and an all-time low of $ 0.04501 (as of March 2020).

5. Quant (QNT, 77%)

Launched in 2018, this crypto aims to connect blockchains and networks without limiting their efficiency and interoperability. QNT has earned more than 1,000% YTD and more than 70% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 126.04 and has a market capitalization of $ 1.512 million. QNT has a record high of $ 147.77 (as of June 2021) and a record low of $ 0.1636 (as of August 2018).

4. Terra (MOON, 77%)

Founded in 2018, it is a blockchain protocol that uses stablecoins linked to fiat currency to support payment systems with stable prices. LUNA has gained more than 1,500% to date and more than 40% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 10.36 and has a market capitalization of $ 4.311 million. LUNA has a record high of $ 22.33 (on March 21, 2021) and a record low of $ 0.1199 (on March 13, 2020).

3. OKB (OKB, 79%)

Launched in 2017, OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users to access special features of the exchange. OKEx is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. OKB has earned more than 100% to date and more than 40% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 18.35 and has a market capitalization of $ 1.101 million. OKB has an all-time high of $ 44.17 (on May 3, 2021) and an all-time low of $ 1.25 (on May 17, 2019).

2. Flow (FLOW, 131%)

Founded in 2018, it is a fast, decentralized, developer-friendly blockchain that aims to assist in the development of next-generation games, applications, and digital assets. Flow has gained more than 12% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 26.50 and has a market capitalization of $ 1.36 billion. The flow has a record high of $ 46.16 (on April 5, 2021) and a record low of $ 1.25 (on January 6, 2021).

1. Axie Infinity (AXS, 750%)

Created in 2018, it is a blockchain-based trading and fighting game, and is partially owned and managed by its players. AXS has earned more than 7,200% YTD and more than 38% in the last seven days. It is currently trading around $ 42.12 and has a market capitalization of $ 2.555 million. Axie Infinity has an all-time high of $ 53.28 (on July 27, 2021) and an all-time low of $ 0.1234 (on November 6, 2020).