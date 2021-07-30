Fast Food

The most expensive French fries in the world cost more than 5,000 pesos

The Serendipity 3 restaurant, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York, developed the dish Would you try them?
Image credit: Serendipity 3 vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Days ago we had the most expensive hamburger in the world and now the most expensive French fries have been introduced, which have a golden topping. The Serendipity 3 restaurant, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York, United States, developed the dish.

The most expensive French fries in the world are priced at $ 300 (approximately 5,956 Mexican pesos). And as of July 13 of this year they were considered the most expensive on the globe by the Guinness Record.

According to CNN Travel , the preparation of this dish called La Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites begins with Chipperbec potatoes, which are blanched or blanched in vinegar and champagne. They are then fried in pure goose fat, twice in order to make them crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Serendipity 3 via Facebook.

These potatoes are dusted with edible gold and seasoned with salt and truffle oil. In addition, they are served on a glass plate adorned with an orchid, and accompanied by thinly sliced truffles and Mornay cheese. Finally, the sauce is also infused with truffles and a seasonal mushroom.

Although the fries are the main and standout news, restaurant executive chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert commented that "the truffle is the main star here."

This dish joins two others from Serendipity 3 that have become in their time and in their area the most expensive in the world, such as one of the most expensive hamburgers in the world with a cost of 295 dollars (5,860 Mexican pesos approximately) , and the most expensive ice cream in the world with a value of $ 1,000 a glass (approximately 19,865 Mexican pesos).

