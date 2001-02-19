Instant Surveys

Want to know what your Web site visitors think about you? Just ask.

February 19, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every good marketer knows that surveys are useful tools for gathering demographic data of your audience, customers or Web site users.

Now you can use sites like CreateSurvey.com or Zoomerang.com to build your own Web-based survey and then link to it from your own site.

At these sites, you can create surveys, make them available to the public or to a private group, then use their analysis tools to measure your survey results. All your information is secure once you set up an account.

At Zoomerang.com, individuals can use the site for personal use at no cost, but the fee for business owners is $199 per year. Paid users can store their survey data indefinitely, cross-tabulate responses, and download and share results. CreateSurvey.com is a free service and appears to be a little more basic than Zoomerang.com.

If you want to know what your customers or Web site visitors are thinking, put up a survey and just ask!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.