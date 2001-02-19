Franchises

Instant Surveys

Want to know what your Web site visitors think about you? Just ask.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every good marketer knows that surveys are useful tools for gathering demographic data of your audience, customers or Web site users.

Now you can use sites like CreateSurvey.com or Zoomerang.com to build your own Web-based survey and then link to it from your own site.

At these sites, you can create surveys, make them available to the public or to a private group, then use their analysis tools to measure your survey results. All your information is secure once you set up an account.

At Zoomerang.com, individuals can use the site for personal use at no cost, but the fee for business owners is $199 per year. Paid users can store their survey data indefinitely, cross-tabulate responses, and download and share results. CreateSurvey.com is a free service and appears to be a little more basic than Zoomerang.com.

If you want to know what your customers or Web site visitors are thinking, put up a survey and just ask!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees