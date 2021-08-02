Gig Economy

Webinar Invite | Paradigm Shift: Developing The MENA Region's Gig Economy | August 17, 2021

With the interest in micro-entrepreneurship surging post the global COVID-19 pandemic, this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar will look into how this can be further facilitated and grown in the MENA region, as well as the opportunities and challenges inherent in doing so.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, August 17, 2021 at 3pm (UAE), key stakeholders from the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem will come together for an Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar that will delve into the topic, "Paradigm Shift: Developing The MENA Region’s Gig Economy."

With the interest in micro-entrepreneurship surging post the global COVID-19 pandemic, this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar will delve into how the gig economy can be further facilitated and grown in the MENA region, as well as the opportunities and challenges inherent in doing so.

With speakers like Mona Ataya, founder and CEO, Mumzworld.com, Natalia Sycheva, Senior Manager - Special Projects and Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zaheer Merchant, Director of Corporate Affairs, QI Group, Abdelhameed Sharara, founder and CEO, RiseUp Egypt, and Maria Paula Oliveira, MENA Innovation Leader, Ernst & Young, the webinar is open to the public and can be attended by registering for it here

Moderated by MediaPix Limited Director Aly Ramji, this online discussion will see the speakers comment on the current state of the region’s gig economy, as well as the steps that need to be taken in order to bolster it in the long term.

Join this enterprising discussion on August 17, 2021 at 3pm (UAE) by registering for it here

