Curiosities

Scientists find real-life Patrick about to devour SpongeBob

The real versions of the cartoon characters were located on the Atlantic bed.
Next Article
Scientists find real-life Patrick about to devour SpongeBob
Image credit: Imagen vía NOAA y Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found two creatures in the bed of the Atlantic Ocean that seriously resemble the main characters in the Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants .

This image was captured by a submersible robot on the exploration ship Okeanos Explorer 322 kilometers from New York. In the photo, captured 1,885 meters deep on the slope of the Retriever Seamount, you can see the "real versions" of SpongeBob and Patrick Star .

Sadly, marine biologist Christopher Mah detailed on the NPR site that it is actually a Hertwigia falcifera porifer (better known as a sea sponge) that is about to be eaten by a Chondraster- species starfish.

A somewhat different result to the adventures that are lived in "the pineapple at the bottom of the sea" .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

A man invested 400 pesos one night in the Rocket Bunny cryptocurrency and 'woke up' being a billionaire

Curiosities

What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?

Curiosities

Trouble times with bread are lesser? They create a loaf in honor of the Puebla sinkhole