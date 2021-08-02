Scientists find real-life Patrick about to devour SpongeBob

August 2, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found two creatures in the bed of the Atlantic Ocean that seriously resemble the main characters in the Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants .

This image was captured by a submersible robot on the exploration ship Okeanos Explorer 322 kilometers from New York. In the photo, captured 1,885 meters deep on the slope of the Retriever Seamount, you can see the "real versions" of SpongeBob and Patrick Star .

I was not expecting SNOPES! * laugh * Does This Photo Show a 'Real-Life' Spongebob and Patrick? https://t.co/wincUQ0989 via @snopes - Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 31, 2021

Sadly, marine biologist Christopher Mah detailed on the NPR site that it is actually a Hertwigia falcifera porifer (better known as a sea sponge) that is about to be eaten by a Chondraster- species starfish.

A somewhat different result to the adventures that are lived in "the pineapple at the bottom of the sea" .