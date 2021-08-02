Marketing Strategies

Toyota turns Alexa Moreno into an anime character

The Japanese brand included the Mexican gymnast in three commercial spots that seek to inspire other athletes.
Image credit: Team Toyota

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Alexa Moreno is a Mexican gymnast who finished fourth by tenths in horse jumping at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics . In several of her routines she used anime songs declaring herself a fan of Japanese cartoons. When she presented her floor routine, which is known to include some dance steps between jumps, she used the theme song from the super popular anime Demon Slayer ( Kimetsu no Yaiba ).

“I love Demon Slayer . I need that music to be able to throw myself the stunts. It motivates me, " said the gymnast in an interview as reported by the newspaper La Razón .

Thanks to this, the Japanese automaker Toyota created three commercial anime spots in which they turned Alexa Moreno into a character. The graphic team behind these animations is unknown. The campaign is called “ Start Your Impossible, Never Stop ” and is designed to inspire those who want to be athletes.

In the first spot the Mexican Olympian runs through the streets of Tokyo jumping between the buildings, in the second she does gymnastics with a robot and in the third she is accompanied by other athletes who have participated in these Olympics.

Although anime is of Japanese origin, series of this genre have been conquering the world and are very popular in Latin America. In a list published by Google , Mexico appeared as the ninth place in the world in the most watched anime. Surprisingly, half of the countries where this genre has a high popularity are in America, not in Asia.

Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
