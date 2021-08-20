McDonald's Dumps Its Veggie Burger. What Does That Say About the Franchise?

August 20, 2021 4 min read

With an increased awareness of animal cruelty and new innovations in the plant-based food industry, vegetarianism is all the rage. Many restaurants and have adopted vegetarian options, not only because of the myriad health properties and benefits to the environment, but also to provide more inclusive dietary choices for customers.

McDonald's was one of the many franchises to embrace the meatless movement with its announcement of the McPlant, a veggie burger released exclusively in select markets around the world. Australia was one of them, likely due to the country’s nature as a testing market for many multinationals.

Consisting of peas, corn, onion, potato and carrot, the McPlant appeared in Australia’s menu back in 2019. In light of the current cultural tide leaning towards vegetarianism and veganism, the burger became highly anticipated all over the world, especially in the United States. But despite promises of the burger spreading globally, its lifespan has recently come to an abrupt end. Surprisingly, within the span of two short years, the McPlant did not reach popularity as expected.

But why remove the veggie burger before it even made its way to the United States? With cultural trends demanding inclusion of plant-based options, why would McDonald’s do the exact opposite?

For the franchise’s benefit, of course.

The release of the veggie burger in exclusive locations was actually a strategic marketing move. Because Australia is a globally-known test market, the veggie burger’s two-year experience there provided insight to its low potential in other locations. So while the quick termination of the burger may seem like an impulsive marketing decision from an outside perspective, the test market of Australia may have been one of the factors that actually prevented the franchise from wasting time and money on a product that was unlikely to succeed in the United States.

McDonald’s has also implemented this strategy with other initiatives. "Create Your Taste", a process where customers build their own customized burger, was introduced in Australia before spreading to California following its success. This process of offering products a so-called “test-run” before giving the green light to go global is a smart way to make informed business decisions and therefore utilize resources and expenses.

But what about the needs and wishes of customers? The McPlant was created due to cries demanding plant-based options, and though its success did not meet expectations, customers are still angered at the elimination of the burger. Businesses have always known to adhere to customer demands and follow cultural trends, but in this case, it was not the right economic decision. However, by putting the franchise’s needs first and cutting the McPlant from their menu, will McDonald’s suffer from the consequential backlash?

This begs the question: Should franchises prioritize customer demands or economic success? Where does one draw the line?

Other international franchises have demonstrated that it is possible to attain both customer satisfaction and success. In fact, Burger King’s veggie burger, known as the Impossible Whopper, has been successful in the United States since 2016. With a plant-based patty consisting of soy and potato protein, this meatless option is not only vegetarian, but also vegan, therefore appealing to an even wider audience. The failure of the McDonald’s veggie burger is quite interesting given the product’s success with a competing brand. While the discontinuation of the McPlant may have been the right choice for the franchise’s overall business, it still creates an economic disadvantage by averting vegetarian customers. Given the Impossible Whopper’s lifespan of five years and counting, why wouldn't McDonald's be capable of accomplishing similar veggie burger success?

Businesses therefore must learn the careful balancing act of taking risks to appease customers and simultaneously obtain consistent economic growth. In an ideal world, both would be attainable, but in situations like the McDonald’s veggie burger dilemma, it is sometimes necessary to make a difficult decision and sacrifice one over the other. With this decision, only time will tell if McDonald’s customers are loving it.

