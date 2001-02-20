My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

10 Fastest-Growing Global Franchises

If you're looking for an international opportunity, check out these companies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

They say the race goes to the swift-that certainly seems to be the case in international franchising. U.S. franchisors who realize this are opening stores quickly in an attempt to corner global markets. So which U.S. franchises opened the most international locations last year? We've compiled the following top 10 list of the very fastest, based on information from Entrepreneur's 2001 Franchise 500 listing.

1. Burger King Corp.
Hamburgers, fries, breakfast & other items
International unit growth: 1,759

2. McDonald's
Hamburgers, chicken, salads
International unit growth: 1,034

3. Century 21 Real Estate Corp.
Real estate services
International unit growth: 300

4. Worldsites
Internet services
International unit growth: 238

5. KFC Corp.
Chicken
International unit growth: 222

6. Subway
Submarine sandwiches & salads
International unit growth: 211

7. Jani-King
Commercial cleaning
International unit growth: 165

8. Blimpie Int'l. Inc.
Submarine sandwiches & salads
International unit growth: 134

9. Mail Boxes Etc.
Postal, business & communications services
International unit growth: 107

10. Choice Hotels Int'l.
Hotels, inns, suites & resorts
International unit growth: 96

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Ready For Anything

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable