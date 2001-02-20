10 Fastest-Growing Global Franchises

If you're looking for an international opportunity, check out these companies.

They say the race goes to the swift-that certainly seems to be the case in international franchising. U.S. franchisors who realize this are opening stores quickly in an attempt to corner global markets. So which U.S. franchises opened the most international locations last year? We've compiled the following top 10 list of the very fastest, based on information from Entrepreneur's 2001 Franchise 500 listing.

1. Burger King Corp.

Hamburgers, fries, breakfast & other items

International unit growth: 1,759

2. McDonald's

Hamburgers, chicken, salads

International unit growth: 1,034

3. Century 21 Real Estate Corp.

Real estate services

International unit growth: 300

4. Worldsites

Internet services

International unit growth: 238

5. KFC Corp.

Chicken

International unit growth: 222

6. Subway

Submarine sandwiches & salads

International unit growth: 211

7. Jani-King

Commercial cleaning

International unit growth: 165

8. Blimpie Int'l. Inc.

Submarine sandwiches & salads

International unit growth: 134

9. Mail Boxes Etc.

Postal, business & communications services

International unit growth: 107

10. Choice Hotels Int'l.

Hotels, inns, suites & resorts

International unit growth: 96