The Unheard-Of Cryptocurrency That Will Replace Verizon

July 12, 2021

[CORRECTION: This article has been edited to correctly state Helium's WiFi capabilities.]

Cryptocurrencies are crashing.

Throughout the 2010s, cryptos – and, more specifically, Bitcoin – dominated the financial markets as the best-performing asset class, year-in and year-out. Bitcoin was the best-performing asset class in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020… so, every single year, except for 2014 and 2018.

From 2011 to 2021, the annualized return of Bitcoin was 230%. That’s more than 10X the annualized return of the Nasdaq (20%), and more than 150X the annualized return of gold (1.5%).

Clearly, cryptos dominated the 2010s.

But the past three months have painted a different picture. Since early April, the Nasdaq has rallied 10% … while Bitcoin prices have plunged 40%.

This plunge is an opportunity.

Why? Because history repeats itself!

This volatile trading may seem unusual to you. But for Bitcoin, it’s par-for-the-course. Bitcoin’s pattern is to soar for three years, tank for a year, then soar another three years, before tanking again for a year. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

Bitcoin rose 1,473% in 2011, 186% in 2012, and 5,507% in 2013… before plunging 58% in 2014.

Then, it rose 35% in 2015, 125% in 2016, and 1,331% in 2017… before plunging 73% in 2018.

Then, it rose 95% in 2019, 301% in 2020, and another 120% in 2021 through mid-April… before plunging 50% since then.

See the pattern? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect the dots and see what’s coming next.

Bitcoin – and more broadly, cryptocurrencies – will rebound with vigor in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The time to buy the dip is now. Just like it was in 2014 and 2018, when everyone else was running away from cryptos.

Along with the crypto crashes of 2014 and 2018, 2021 will be remembered as a pivotal buying opportunity for prospective “cryptonairs.”

That’s why we are going to tell you about one of our favorite cryptocurrencies to buy on this dip for potentially enormous gains in the coming years. This mostly unheard-of cryptocurrency is one of the most promising cryptos we’ve ever come across.

Whenever we tell folks about it, everyone goes: “Oh. My. God. This could be huge.” It could be huge, because this crypto actually has what it takes to replace Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and every other wireless cell service provider in the world. That’s something we think will happen in the coming years – and if it does, this crypto will turn into one of the biggest success stories in Wall Street history.

A Coin That’s Disintermediating the Wireless Market

The core idea of cryptocurrencies is disintermediation.

As cryptocurrency adoption, usage, and investment enters a Boom Age, more people will be turned on to the cryptocurrency blockchain. The use of this decentralized ledger will negate the need for systems with profit-taking middlemen. They’ll be replaced with blockchain technology to create next-gen processes and systems that are faster and cheaper than legacy processes and systems.

Helium (NASDAQ:HNT-USD) aims to apply this disintermediation to the telecom industry, where the crypto is powering a revolution to replace Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and provide accessible wireless coverage to everyone in the world.

Sound like a dream? It is – here’s how it works.

Helium has created what it calls “The People’s Network,” which is a network of wireless coverage nodes built on the Helium blockchain and powered by, you guessed it, people just like you and me.

In short, Helium sells small Hotspot devices to consumers which allow consumers and businesses to get paid for sharing their WiFi.

These Hotspot devices are no bigger than a sandwich and are designed to be easily installed at any home, office, or setting with a WiFi connection. Once installed, the Helium Hotspot provides LongFi. LongFi is targeted at providing a low bandwidth network over large distances. This makes it ideal for IoT devices (not low latency customer facing apps like Netflix). Your hotspot can be connected to wired or WiFi, it then transforms this into LoRaWAN: Low Power Wide Area Network.

Sound invasive? Maybe. But it’s highly encrypted, and totally safe. Plus, you aren’t being asked to share your WiFi out of goodwill. That’s where the Helium blockchain comes into play.

Helium Hotspot devices double as Helium coin miners. So, in effect, while those devices are beaming your WiFi out into the world, they are simultaneously mining Helium coin. The more WiFi you beam out into the world – and the more other people use your shared WiFi network on The People’s Network – the more Helium coins your Hotspot device will mine.

You get to keep those Helium coins as your “reward”, if you will, for sharing your WiFi with the world.

Of course, the big idea here is that The People’s Network could replace telecom infrastructure everywhere.

Imagine a world where 80% of offices, homes, and locations with WiFi have Helium Hotspot devices. In that world, The People’s Network would span across almost the entire globe, without many dead spots, meaning that no matter where you are in this future world – a city street, on a road-trip, in the office, or in the subway – you will have access to high-speed wireless internet.

We firmly believe that is the future we are heading towards…

Our conviction in this future stems from the fact that Helium has created a win-win business model wherein both WiFi-sharers and WiFi-users are financially incentivized to adopt The People’s Network.

That is, WiFi-users of course want this future, since they don’t have to pay $70 a month to Verizon. Meanwhile, WiFi-sharers want this future, too, since they essentially get to “steal” Verizon’s money and put it into their own pockets for doing something that requires almost zero maintenance or hassle.

Both sides are financially incentivized to make The People’s Network happen – and therefore, we think it is inevitable that this network will become a global ubiquity one day.

To be sure, Helium is a long way from global ubiquity today. But the crypto is well on its way, as The People’s Network presently has nearly 80,000 Hotspot devices installed all over the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

And those Hotspot owners are making serious money. In our local town of San Diego, for example, the average Hotspot devices earns about 9 Helium coins per day, so about $120 per day. The top earner pulled in 1,334 HNT in the last 30 days – around $17,300, or over $200,000 annualized.

In other words, with tons of Hotspots set-up across the globe, lots of people using those Hotspots, and those Hotspot owners making a ton of money, The People’s Network is primed for hypergrowth in the coming years.

We think that hypergrowth trajectory will end with The People’s Network entirely replacing Verizon.

But, even if it doesn’t, Helium coin will still be a huge success story, because the crypto’s market cap today is just $1.1 billion – while Verizon is a $235 BILLION company.

The upside here is enormous… so enormous, in fact, that you should consider taking a position in Helium token today.

