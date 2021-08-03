The 10 Yes and 10 No when talking to the press

August 3, 2021 13 min read

Although in my new book "Media-Training" Practical Manual for Spokespersons and Spokespersons (Editorial Group Issues) I propose a series of recommendations that any spokesperson should take into account before facing the press, today I want to share some tips and specific resources for that you can use it at different times when having to make statements in the press.

The task of who represents any organization before journalism is extremely delicate, since it transmits the key messages, clarifies, informs, provides information that is expected to be valuable, and establishes a collaborative link with journalism. And all this needs to be trained to face each situation that arises with greater solvency.

Top 10 Spokesperson Tips: What You Should Do

1. Meet the journalist you are going to talk to

One of the main recommendations for anyone in your spokesperson role, regardless of how new or senior you are in the profession, is that you should always know the details of the style of questions that a particular journalist will ask.

If it is a personal interview, it is important to know this to avoid surprises or uncomfortable questions. If, on the other hand, it is a press conference, it is crucial to know how each journalist acts when they have to compete with colleagues to ask their questions. To do this, investigate the related topics, their editorial line and the knowledge that, you intuit, they may have in relation to the topic you are going to talk about.

2. Use social networks as allies in your interviews

Social networks are one of the main channels through which the general public and the media will raise the visibility of certain content. Often times, even phrases or sayings from the spokesperson escalate and go viral; hence you need to work with the utmost precision in the messages so that they arrive with the least possible distortion.

Sometimes this is usually replaced by a press release via networks: they can prove to be an advantage when answering various questions that may be contained within such a document.

Another way to capitalize on the power of social media is to build relationships with the general public and journalists on a regular basis. That has its advantages over time. For example, give a " like " to a post from key journalists, share content from them that is related to your topic, and appreciate each mention they make to you with a share on your networks.

3. Know the name and surname of the journalists

In addition to some of them considering it disrespectful, others may simply think that the spokesperson does not pay enough attention to their interlocutors if they cannot remember their names.

That is why it is essential to be able to remember and take note of the journalists' names and keep them present to be able to give them personalized answers when they require it. In addition to the communication area, it is convenient that by being a spokesperson you create your own contact list, which can be useful, for example, in times of crisis.

4. Have good control of body language

Body language is a double-edged sword for anyone who has a job that requires public exposure to others. What the spokesperson conveys with their posture and gestures can strengthen or lessen the strength of the message they are trying to communicate with their voice. Posture and gestures are approximately 90% of total communication; the other 10%, the message and the words.

That is why the suggestion is that you take care of body language because it is an essential aspect of your statements. Avoid playing nervously with your hands (instead, use them to reaffirm concepts); Be firm, yet natural and not forced when in front of the press; And do not assume defensive postures, such as crossing your legs, arms or avoiding your gaze: all this speaks a lot about you and your safety.

5. Make good use of your voice

One of the key tools that we all have when it comes to communicating is voice. In the spokesperson, the prominence of the voice is essential to be able to clarify the information it is trying to convey. Take care of the tone, the appropriate speed to maintain a good rhythm and that your whole message is understood, and make good use of nuances and pauses.

6. Tell the truth and be authentic

Although it would seem like a utopia, reality shows that it is not convenient to lie or hide information, because journalists are going to investigate anyway. Yes it is possible to highlight aspects of the vision of the events on the side of the organization; although you should know that journalists can use different sources in front of your statements.

In order to be credible you need to build a good reputation (and that impacts your professional profile) and that will be impossible if the press and the media perceive you as false. So authenticity is an appreciated value when speaking in the press.

7. Recognize that sometimes you do not have all the information

When the spokesperson does not have all the information, it is preferable to accept the fact, instead of exposing yourself to a series of criticisms or journalists being incisive and insistent. When this case occurs, it is best to generate a commitment to seek the information and deliver it personally or directly, meeting the deadlines, which become a promise on your part.

8. Take advantage of scoops and exclusives as a method to establish a good relationship with a journalist

Journalists love being the first to receive news and exclusives. Using this information as a communication strategy can help you build a long-term collaborative reputation with the media and enter the media agenda as a reference on the subject.

9. Give accurate answers bluntly

If you want to avoid uncomfortable questions or constant cross-examination, you must be precise in your answers. If you give gimmicky answers or go around the bush, you are more likely to disperse the conversation outside the central axes of your message, and even get into complicated topics. Therefore, the precise answers are taken as a sign of respect among the press and also, you can manage them better.

10. Argues and clarifies in front of several questions

If a journalist begins to ask several questions into one, it is best to break down the question and answer by part. Sometimes, when the questions are constructed in this way, it is due to a previous interpretation made by the questioner. If the construction is false, confusing or wrong, it is best to argue each sentence in order to make the truth clear.

The 10 mistakes you should NOT make

1. Call to ask a journalist who interviewed you to see the final note

One of the worst disrespect for a journalist is asking to see the final note on an interview that you have been conducted as a spokesperson. This is not only perceived this way by the journalist, but it will make it difficult to establish a good long-term relationship with the media.

Giving an interview is a show of trust and respect for the professional in front of you, and hopefully the interviewer's criteria will be honest enough to put the sayings in context.

It may happen that, if the subject is excessively technical, it is the professional of the press who offers to look at it before publishing, and in that case, of course, you will support its review.

2. Explain to a journalist how to do their job

If as a spokesperson you trust the criteria of a media outlet or a journalist, you should stick to their style. Journalists are media professionals and if you have given them a story you shouldn't have to give them directions about what to do with it or how to publish it, or what space it will occupy, or when it will come out.

In any case, the communications area will be responsible for monitoring it. Remember that your goal is to create and maintain the best relationships with the media.

3. No to Off the record

Everything you talk to a journalist can be used in a story. Although there are media professionals who behave ethically, off the record is a widespread practice that you should not abuse, and, if possible, eliminate from your options.

So, you should consider that if you want to establish a good relationship with a journalist, it is best that it be based on mutual trust, not on confidential information or personal secret. The reality of professional practice, in general, indicates that potentially, everything you say in front of a journalist you should think twice and be aware that it can end in a headline.

4. Not being well informed

One of the worst mistakes that a spokesperson can make is not being well informed about what the media themselves say about the subject they are going to discuss, about what experts or people of influence say, about the sources of information they use or about the details of the situation you will refer to.

Inform yourself personally before communicating publicly. In addition, they can ask you about any other topic of the day that has nothing to do with your specialty.

5. Not having previously organized material

You must organize all the material you have at your disposal, reports, previous press releases, graphics, clippings of publications, photographs and videos. That is, everything you think you will need to be able to establish better arguments. In addition, it is important that you organize your ideas, your times and your central arguments. A simple response structure, with a beginning, a middle, and an end, can help you sort through your ideas before the press.

6. Not knowing how to manage crisis

In a crisis situation, the words you use and the way you communicate it to the public can be key. In these cases it is necessary to have a good protocol defined together with the committee defined by the company.

A good spokesperson needs to empathize with the public and the situation before they can make a disclaimer or clarification. Finally, we must be grateful when necessary, and, above all, show solidarity with the parties involved, especially in situations of catastrophes and loss of life or material. Then will come the institutional statements.

7. Let your nerves rule the situation

Although all people have emotions, spokespersons need to train constantly in their internal management to be able to do their work so that nerves, fear or anxiety do not interfere with the message they are trying to communicate.

Anxiety can often cause you to lose track of what is really important to say and it is crucial that personal emotional aspects are separated from function. Remember: you are always representing the organization, and what you show is what the public will associate with the company.

8. Not keeping focus on key messages

Talking about what needs to be talked about is the job of the spokesperson. For this reason, in front of the media, you will put aside, within the context in which each interview takes place, personal anecdotes, jokes, ironies and talks as if you were with your friends.

The job of the spokesperson is to communicate and must do so in keeping with the key message that summons them at that moment, with diligence, disposition and clarity.

9. Do not read or continue training, or take complementary public speaking and negotiation courses

The permanent training of the spokesperson is one of the most important pillars that will allow you to do an excellent job over time. An initial media training is not the complete training.

Only if we are able to recognize that continuous improvement is the product of becoming aware of where you want to go as a professional, is when you will see that public speaking and negotiation courses are inevitable and very effective; as well as other levels of media training ; for example, in my case I train in twelve scales, from lowest to highest, so that you achieve a better mastery of the role.

In the same way, I recommend reading professional material to enrich the language, although when transmitting the message you will do so using words that practically everyone can understand.

10. Not taking care of your personal image

Another aspect to avoid is that you do not take care of your personal image. From the clothing, which will be according to the situation, to the rules of behavior, the way of relating and the style that you will use in each outing in front of the media. It is recommended that you use the psychology of color with respect to the wardrobe and that you replace them beforehand if there are specific technical requirements, to prepare for the occasion.

As you can see, being spokespersons for the role you occupy is a strategic task, in which training occupies a central place. Dedicate time, energy and attention to it, and you will see how in a few training sessions you will achieve a notable improvement in your performance in front of journalism in all its forms.