A Portable Translator

Need help with a foreign language when traveling? Here's a handy device.
Do you do a lot of foreign business travel and come across publications and documents in other languages for which you could really use help with the translation? Then you may want to carry around the handy Quicktionary II.

Quictionary II is a lightweight, portable translation tool that lets you scan a full line of text and then quickly see the translation of each individual word. The device looks like a fat pen with buttons and a small, clear screen, and it's as easy to hold in your hand as a regular pen.

You can choose from such languages as English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and Japanese. You're also able to download more than one language database onto the device as needed.

Now you can literally have a translator on those business trips that can fit in your pocket.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

