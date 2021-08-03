Bill Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda French officially divorce

The details of how one of the world's greatest fortunes was divided is unknown.
Bill Gates and Melinda French officially divorce
Image credit: Getty Images vía Entrepreneur EU

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Billionaires Bill Gates and Melinda French are officially divorced after 27 years of marriage.

According to CNBC , the divorce determination was given by the Superior Court of King County, in Seattle, United States. It is unknown how the Microsoft co-founder and his ex-wife divided one of the world's largest fortunes.

In the documents cited by CNBC it can be seen that neither of the spouses asked to change their name, but does not detail information on the division of the properties.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in early May and since then, reports of inappropriate labor relations on the part of the entrepreneur have continued to be published.

"After much thought and hard work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a joint statement. "Over the past 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives. We continue to share faith in that mission and will continue our work together in the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life. "

The couple first met in 1987 at a work event in New York. They were married seven years later, on New Year's Day in Hawaii. They have three children together: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft's board had opened an investigation in 2019 after a former employee claimed she had an affair with Gates.

