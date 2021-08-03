Vaccines

Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees

Walmart announced that any worker who gets vaccinated before October 4 can purchase a bonus of $ 150.
Next Article
Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Disney and Walmart , being large corporations in the United States, have decided to implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees in light of the new pandemic restrictions due to the Delta variant Covid-19 , according to a report by The Washington Post .

The entertainment company, Disney , mentions that both salaried and non-union employees should have their full vaccinations, as well as new members of the team. While those that are in service have a period of 60 days to be completely inoculated .

On the other hand, Walmart announced that any worker who is on duty, even regional managers, and is vaccinated before October 4 can acquire a bonus of $ 150 as an incentive.

Both companies will allow "certain exceptions" in cases that cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons. However, this does not mean that the staff can do what they want, it is the opposite, they are required to comply with all sanitary measures correctly and undergo weekly tests provided by each company.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vaccines

How do I register to get vaccinated if I am 30 years old or older?

Vaccines

Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

Vaccines

This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.