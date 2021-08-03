Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees

August 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Disney and Walmart , being large corporations in the United States, have decided to implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees in light of the new pandemic restrictions due to the Delta variant Covid-19 , according to a report by The Washington Post .

The entertainment company, Disney , mentions that both salaried and non-union employees should have their full vaccinations, as well as new members of the team. While those that are in service have a period of 60 days to be completely inoculated .

Disney, which had 203,000 employees worldwide as of last fall, joined Google et al in mandating employee vaccines. Its statement: pic.twitter.com/liWfqXLJmu - Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) July 30, 2021

On the other hand, Walmart announced that any worker who is on duty, even regional managers, and is vaccinated before October 4 can acquire a bonus of $ 150 as an incentive.

Due to increased COVID-19 infection rates and updated CDC guidance, we are implementing new safety measures across our facilities as we continue to prioritize the health of our associates, customers and members. Read more about today's announcements: https://t.co/ls6ibF5Z95 pic.twitter.com/vyHVGu0JBo - Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 30, 2021

Both companies will allow "certain exceptions" in cases that cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons. However, this does not mean that the staff can do what they want, it is the opposite, they are required to comply with all sanitary measures correctly and undergo weekly tests provided by each company.