Various Google apps will no longer be available on some versions of Android

August 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As of September 27 , Android versions 2.3.7 Gingerbread or earlier will no longer be able to download Google applications, according to a reprotect from the Excelsior newspaper. These restrictions were put in place for security reasons. Although you already have the applications installed, when you open it, it will tell you that your username / password is incorrect.

According to a post on the company's blog , these operating systems came out more than ten years ago, according to Android only 0.2% of its users have such old versions, but these can be thousands of people. The vast majority of them are in less developed countries and they will be the ones who lose access to Google applications.

The good news is that these applications are available over the internet, so you don't need to download them to use them. It is not certain that they work well and it is not so comfortable to use them within the browser.