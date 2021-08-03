Google

Various Google apps will no longer be available on some versions of Android

According to the company, these restrictions were put in place for security reasons.
Next Article
Various Google apps will no longer be available on some versions of Android
Image credit: Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As of September 27 , Android versions 2.3.7 Gingerbread or earlier will no longer be able to download Google applications, according to a reprotect from the Excelsior newspaper.   These restrictions were put in place for security reasons. Although you already have the applications installed, when you open it, it will tell you that your username / password is incorrect.

According to a post on the company's blog , these operating systems came out more than ten years ago, according to Android only 0.2% of its users have such old versions, but these can be thousands of people. The vast majority of them are in less developed countries and they will be the ones who lose access to Google applications.

The good news is that these applications are available over the internet, so you don't need to download them to use them. It is not certain that they work well and it is not so comfortable to use them within the browser.

If your device can be updated to version 3.0, you need to do so as soon as possible. Check the steps to follow to see if it is possible and to know how to update it.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google is Working on a New Way to Recognize Skin Tones

Google

Google is sanctioned in France with a fine of 220 million euros

Google

Google will build a new campus with capacity for 20 thousand workers