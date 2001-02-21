Show Your Appreciation

Do you take the time to thank your employees?

February 21, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Studies have shown that most entrepreneurs, consumed with growing their businesses, don't do thank their employees often enough. What can you do to up the average? Try incorporating "little acts of appreciation" into your daily business routine, says Rosalind Jeffries, author of 101 Recognition Secrets.

For instance, instead of giving workers birthday cards at the office, why not mail them to their homes? Or after a job particularly well-done, hand-write or e-mail a congratulatory note. And make sure to give special recognition to employees who do good deeds in or out of the office.

Food treats can also serve as a general morale booster. Try servicing hot chocolate on cold winter days or providing Popsicles to beat the summer swelter.

These gestures may sound trivial, but, as Jeffries reminds us, one of the greatest human needs is to be appreciated.