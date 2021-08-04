Dozee Raises $6 Mn Series A Round

August 4, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthtech startup Dozee, which offers contactless remote monitoring solutions, recently said it has raised $6 million as part of its Series A funding, led by existing investor Prime Venture Partners. YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round.

In the next year alone, India will need an extra 500,000 ICU beds, 200,000 nurses, and 150,000 doctors, and digital transformation will play a critical role in making healthcare more affordable and personalized. The sector has finally overcome the inertia around the adoption of newer and advanced technologies across all stakeholders (hospitals, healthcare workers, and patients); giving a structural boost to the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Founders Mudit and Gaurav built Dozee to make hospital-grade vitals monitoring remote and affordable, radically reimagining the matrix of care delivery across segments. Dozee’s platform converts any bed into a Step-Down ICU to continuously monitor a patient’s cardiac and respiratory cycles, and notify the care unit of any abnormalities that may be detected before it becomes critical. Their ability to combine cost, convenience, and accuracy has helped hundreds of hospitals transform their ICU infrastructure without the burden of up-front CAPEX, the startup said.

Over the last 6 months, Dozee has effectively deployed its platform on over 5,000 beds to monitor patients continuously - enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes. Their 24x7 Central Monitoring Cell enables healthcare staff to observe multiple patients every couple of hours, saving around 5 hours of nursing time per patient. Dozee’s platform utilizes its AI-based module Advanced Health Intelligence to serve as an efficiency layer that leverages the existing infrastructure, the company shared.

Since the inception of Dozee, they’ve achieved significant milestones in terms of growth and innovation. Boosted by the recent funding round of $USD 6 Million they aim to use the capital to build on their R&D, launch new products, and increase presence in high dependency ward units and across home monitoring use-case.