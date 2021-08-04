YouTube

How much will the cheapest version of YouTube Premium cost?

In Europe, a cheaper and limited subscription version is being tested on the streaming platform.
Next Article
How much will the cheapest version of YouTube Premium cost?
Image credit: Alexander Shato vía Unsplash

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The YouTube platform is testing a cheaper subscription version in some European countries, such as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden . This new modality is known as Premium Lite , in it you will not be able to enjoy some benefits offered by the Premium plan.

For example , background playback is not available, as is downloading videos for offline viewing . So far it is known that according to the feedback YouTube receives from its users, more feedback plans may be launched.

The only thing that YouTube Premium Lite offers is the viewing of videos without ads on the website, the application for iOS, Android, smart TVs, and video game consoles, the version for children is included in the same plan.

This version is not yet available in Mexico and it is not known if it will be, but if it is implemented, according to the Xataka medium it will have a price of 69 pesos per month , taking into account that the Premium plan currently costs 119 pesos .

