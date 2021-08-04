Caring for a COVID-19 patient at home costs 16,150 pesos per week: ANPEC
Oxygen concentrators can increase the electricity bill of Mexican homes by up to 25%, according to a study by the association.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
The National Alliance of Small Merchants ( ANPEC ) conducted a market survey of the different inputs and expenses involved in getting SARSCov2 in the third wave caused by the Delta variant.
According to his study, caring for a COVID-19 patient at home costs up to 16,150 pesos per week when all the extraordinary expenses that must be made are taken into account.
ANPEC called on the population to raise their guard and continue to observe anticovid protocols such as the mandatory use of face masks, antibacterial gel, healthy distance and only having the necessary social exposure.