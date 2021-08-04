These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Bill Gates

August 4, 2021 4 min read

Bill Gates, 65, is a self-made billionaire, and is currently the fourth richest person on Earth. Gates, who dropped out of Harvard University to become a tech entrepreneur, founded Microsoft in 1975. Gates, who is now retired from the day-to-day functioning of Microsoft, focuses on philanthropic work through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private charitable foundation. Along with philanthropic work, this foundation also has a substantial portfolio of investments. The foundation primarily invests in businesses that help develop solutions to complex and entrenched problems. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of Bill Gates (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Bill Gates

We have used the recent 13F filings to come up with the top ten stock holdings of Bill Gates. Following are the top ten stock holdings of Bill Gates (as of March 31, 2021).

FedEx

Founded in 1907, this company offers transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The company has the following business segments: FedEx Freight, FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. Gates owns 1,493,712 shares of FedEx, accounting for 2.02% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 8% YTD and more than 60% in the last one year.

United Parcel Service

Founded in 1907, it is a logistics and package delivery company that offers supply chain management services. The company has the following business segments: Supply Chain and Freight; U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. Gates owns 2,801,790 shares of United Parcel Service, accounting for 2.27% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 15% YTD and more than 33% in the last one year.

Schrodinger

Founded in 1990, this company offers chemical simulation software solutions to pharma companies. The company has two business segments: Software and Drug Discovery. Gates owns 6,981,664 shares of Schrodinger, accounting for 2.54% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are down over 16% YTD and more than 12% in the last one year. Schrodinger has its headquarters in New York.

Crown Castle International

Founded in 1994, it is a real estate investment trust company that offers access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. The company has the following business segments: Towers and Fiber. Gates owns 5,086,680 shares of Crown Castle, accounting for 4.18% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 22% YTD and more than 18% in the last one year.

Ecolab

Founded in 1923, this company offers products and services in water, hygiene, and energy segment. The company has the following business segments: Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, Global Industrial and Other. Gates owns 4,366,426 shares of Ecolab, accounting for 4.46% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 1% YTD and more than 14% in the last one year.

Walmart

Founded in 1945, this company deals in the retail and wholesale of an assortment of merchandise at everyday low prices. Gates owns 7,600,706 shares of Walmart, accounting for 4.93% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are down almost 1% YTD but are up more than 10% in the last one year. Walmart has its headquarters in Bentonville, Ariz.

Canadian National Railway

Founded in 1919, this company deals in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers the following services: supply chain services, business development, rail, intermodal, trucking, and maps and network. Gates owns 13,907,283 shares of Canadian National Railway, accounting for 7.70% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are down over 1% YTD but are up more than 9% in the last one year. Canadian National Railway is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Caterpillar

Founded in 1925, this company makes construction and mining equipment, diesel-electric locomotives, and diesel and natural gas engines. The company has the following business segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Financial Products, Energy and Transportation and All Other. Gates owns 10,156,756 shares of Caterpillar, accounting for 11.24% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 14% YTD and more than 50% in the last one year.

Waste Management

Founded in 1987, it is a holding company that offers waste management environmental services. The company has three business segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. Gates owns 18,633,672 shares of Waste Management, accounting for 11.47% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 26% YTD and more than 36% in the last one year. Waste Management is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Berkshire Hathaway

Founded in 1839, it is a holding company that has several businesses, including freight rail transportation, finance, manufacturing, retailing, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and more. Gates owns 37,104,399 shares of Berkshire Hathaway, accounting for 45.23% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio. Its shares are up over 21% YTD and more than 38% in the last one year.