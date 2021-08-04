Finance

Logistics Twist: Amazon Is Delivering Packages Of Its Competitors

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has started delivering packages of the likes of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) through its MFC division. W...
Next Article
Logistics Twist: Amazon Is Delivering Packages Of Its Competitors
Image credit: josemiguels / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has started delivering packages of the likes of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) through its MFC division. With this, the e-commerce giant wants to seize a chunk of the juicy logistics business in the U.S.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Delivering to final customers

eBay and Etsy customers are startled as some of their orders began arriving via Amazon. According to the Financial Times, registered sellers on these and other websites are finding the latter’s packaging and logistics infrastructure pretty convenient.

Through the Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MFC) –a division within the Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) program– “Sellers gain the convenience of keeping their stock within one system, while Amazon grabs a slice of its competitors’ business.”

More importantly, within the competitive landscape spawned by the pandemic, MFC allows sellers to fulfill delivery promises in terms of time and customer preference.

The tech giant has been investing heavily in MFC since 2007, and more recently partnered with software companies that can boost the service.

Peter Kearns, former business development manager for Amazon’s fulfillment services told FT: “It’s right in [Amazon’s] playbook … They already have a large e-commerce infrastructure with millions of sellers and billions of units. It makes total sense.”

A giant logistics muscle

According to logistics analyst Marc Wulfraat, Amazon will have handled up to 7.5 billion packages in 2021, excluding those shipped through FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

At present, the company has 40% of the e-commerce market share in the U.S., which puts it in a privileged position to understand consumer habits inside out.

The situation puts rivals in a sort of “frenemy” relationship with Amazon as they will try to compete “while at the same time using the company to offer the kind of delivery speeds consumers have come to expect.”

As has been the case, with Amazon’s FBA business, retailers can upload their products to the platform without worrying about packaging or shipping. Once there, Amazon creates, packs and ships their orders in addition to managing customer service and returns for them.

The FBA service began in 2005 with just 4 vendors, adding that “today, thousands of merchants outsource us to manage logistics and thus focus on growing their businesses.”

Amazon is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises