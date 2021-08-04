Amazon will give 10 dollars to users who register the palm of their hand

August 4, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How much would you charge to give biometric data from the palm of your hand? Amazon offers you $ 10 in credits for them.

Last year Amazon introduced its new biometric palm print scanners Amazon One, which, according to a TechCrunch report, is a system that the company created so that you can pay for products in supermarkets with just the palm of your hand. The biometric device scans unique characteristics of your hand as well as subcutaneous patterns such as veins to create a unique electronic signature in your name. This system is only found in some cities in the United States at the moment, but they are looking to expand.

That is why they offer 10 dollars in credit (around 200 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate) to those people who register their palms in the system. Many users are skeptical about this, since it is not entirely clear how the company uses or protects this data and the security consequences it could bring.

In response, Amazon has explained that there are various security filters when using biometrics. Your fingerprint is not stored on the machine that scans it, but is sent to a highly protected cloud.

By linking your palm with your Amazon account, the algorithm has more access to the things you buy, your daily routine, your tastes and can generate better recommendations in different areas. Amazon ensures that it is not dangerous and that you can choose to erase your data at any time or that it is automatically erased if there is no activity for two years. They sell the system with fast, convenient and contactless (which seems important in times of pandemic).

However, cybersecurity experts don't think bringing biometrics to this level is a good idea.

“The dystopian future of science fiction is now. It's scary that Amazon asks people to sell their bodies, but it's even worse that people do it for such a low price, ” Albert Fox Cahn , executive director of a cybersecurity project, told TechCrunch.

In addition, Amazon has already faced lawsuits with similar systems. When he took out his facial recognition, he was accused of violating the privacy laws of his users because their personal data was used without permission. There was also a scandal with their Ring cameras when a stranger spoke to an eight-year-old girl on a video call in which she pretended to be Santa Claus. The company's safety record does not give much confidence to enter even more personal data, even though they promise that it is safe to do so.