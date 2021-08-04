Vaccines

COVID vaccination certificate, how to download it by WhatsApp

To prove that you have already been vaccinated, there is this document that you can obtain very easily.
Image credit: Gobierno de la Ciudad de México

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico we already have the COVID vaccination certificate, a document that confirms that you have already received the inoculation. We explain how to obtain it through the website or via WhatsApp.

How to download the covid-19 vaccination certificate via WhatsApp?

Image: Capture WhatsApp

  1. The Ministry of Health enabled a chatbot to obtain your vaccination certificate by WhatsApp.
  2. Send a message by WhatsApp to 56 1713 0557 with the word “hello”.
  3. Immediately "Doctor Armando Vacuno" will answer the message.
  4. Now write the word "certificate".
  5. The doctor. Beef ”will ask for your CURP .
  6. Once entered, it will provide you with a link that you must download.
  7. Ready, you already have your COVID-19 vaccination certificate in your hands.

Image: Capture WhatsApp

It also sends you some recommendations after having your complete vaccination schedule. Also, remind citizens that the biological protects you from developing serious symptoms of the disease, but not from infecting you.

Image: Capture WhatsApp

How to obtain the covid-19 vaccination certificate through the website.

  1. Enter the page cvcovid.salud.gob.mx
  2. Enter your CURP .
  3. A message will appear that will indicate that the certificate will be sent to the email registered at the time of registering for the inoculation.
  4. Once in the mail, there will be a link to open your certificate.

What data does the covid certificate have?

This document has your full name, the date you were vaccinated, the first and second doses, what brand you were inoculated with, as well as the batch of it, your CURP , the QR code and the date the certificate was issued. .

But what is it for or what benefits does it give you?

Having this certificate offers you a particular benefit: traveling.

Due to the pandemic, many nations restricted their borders and have been very strict in terms of their sanitary controls to accept visitors, especially the European Union. In your vaccination certificate comes a QR code, which can be scanned by immigration authorities. Be careful, it only applies to certain countries. Here we explain which ones and with what vaccine you can enter.

At the moment the page has some flaws, so we recommend you obtain your vaccination certificate through WhatsApp.

