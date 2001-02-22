Are You A Perfectionist?

You need to get over it.

February 22, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You may think it's a good thing to be a perfectionist, but it might not be. Entrepreneurs often set impossible standards. Not sure if you're a perfectionist? Take the following test. Do you:

Get too caught up in details?

Insist it be done your way?

Have trouble making decisions and then second-guess yourself once you've finally decided?

Dwell on what might go wrong?

Get stressed when things don't go exactly as planned?

If you answered yes to four or more of these questions, you have a problem. Here's how to remedy it: