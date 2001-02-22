My Queue

Are You A Perfectionist?

You need to get over it.
1 min read
You may think it's a good thing to be a perfectionist, but it might not be. Entrepreneurs often set impossible standards. Not sure if you're a perfectionist? Take the following test. Do you:

  • Get too caught up in details?
  • Insist it be done your way?
  • Have trouble making decisions and then second-guess yourself once you've finally decided?
  • Dwell on what might go wrong?
  • Get stressed when things don't go exactly as planned?

If you answered yes to four or more of these questions, you have a problem. Here's how to remedy it:

  • Prioritize: Focus on what's most important.
  • Be flexible: Try others' suggestions.
  • Trust: Let people do what you hired them to do.
  • Don't beat yourself up: We all make mistakes.

