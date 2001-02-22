Are You A Perfectionist?
You need to get over it.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You may think it's a good thing to be a perfectionist, but it might not be. Entrepreneurs often set impossible standards. Not sure if you're a perfectionist? Take the following test. Do you:
- Get too caught up in details?
- Insist it be done your way?
- Have trouble making decisions and then second-guess yourself once you've finally decided?
- Dwell on what might go wrong?
- Get stressed when things don't go exactly as planned?
If you answered yes to four or more of these questions, you have a problem. Here's how to remedy it:
- Prioritize: Focus on what's most important.
- Be flexible: Try others' suggestions.
- Trust: Let people do what you hired them to do.
- Don't beat yourself up: We all make mistakes.