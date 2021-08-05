These Are The Ten Most Discussed Stocks On Twitter

August 5, 2021 4 min read

Twitter is primarily a social media platform that enables users to express their views on varying topics. It could, however, prove a good source for investing ideas as well. Millions of people use Twitter on a daily basis, including those with loads of experience in stock picking, as well as those new to the investing world. All this results in loads of stock-related discussions. This makes Twitter a valuable source for stock investing ideas. Let’s take a look at the ten most discussed stocks on Twitter.

Ten Most Discussed Stocks On Twitter

We have used dashboard.nbshare.io to come up with the ten most discussed stocks on Twitter. Following are the ten most discussed stocks on Twitter:

Uber Technologies

Founded in 2009, this company operates a platform that helps in the transportation of people and things. Uber has the following business segments: Rides, Eats, Other Bets and ATG, Freight and Other Technology Programs. Its shares are down more than 15% YTD but are up over 20% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $11.14 billion in 2020, down from $13 billion in 2019. Uber has its headquarter in San Francisco (CA).

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994, this company offers online retail shopping services, web services, streaming services, as well as hardwares. Amazon has the following business segments: Amazon Web Services (AWS), North America, and International. Its shares are up more than 2% YTD and over 4% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $386.06 billion in 2020, up from $280.52 billion in 2019. Amazon is headquartered in Seattle (WA).

Camber Energy

Founded in 2003, it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Camber Energy acquires, develops and sells crude oil and natural gas. The company mainly focuses on the following geographical regions: Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Its shares are down more than 45% YTD and over 40% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $397.12k in 2020, down from $2.74 million in 2019. Camber Energy has its headquarter in Houston (TX).

Advanced Micro Devices

Founded in 1969, this company deals in the semiconductor businesses. AMD has the following business segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its shares are up more than 25% YTD and over 35% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $9.76 billion in 2020, up from $6.73 billion in 2019. Advanced Micro Devices is headquartered in Santa Clara (CA).

Aluminum Corp. of China

Founded in 2001, this company deals in non-ferrous metals. Aluminum Corp. of China has the following business segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other. Its shares are up more than 65% YTD and over 95% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $209 billion in 2020, down from $215.69 billion in 2019. Aluminum Corp. of China has its headquarter in Beijing, China.

Fastly

Founded in 2011, this company offers real-time content delivery network services. Fastly offers the following products: video and streaming, edge cloud platform, content delivery and image optimization, cloud security and more. Its shares are down more than 45% YTD and over 50% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $290.87 million in 2020, up from $200.46 million in 2019. Fastly is headquartered in San Francisco (CA).

ROKU

Founded in 2002, this company, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The platform enables users to access movies and TV episodes, as well as music, news, sports and more. Its shares are up more than 25% YTD and over 150% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $1.78 billion in 2020, up from $1.13 billion in 2019. ROKU has its headquarter in Los Gatos (CA).

Tesla

Founded in 2003, this company designs, develops, makes and sell fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. Tesla has the following business segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. Its shares are up almost 1% YTD and over 130% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $31.54 billion in 2020, up from $24.58 billion in 2019. Tesla has its headquarter in Palo Alto (CA).

AMC Entertainment Holdings

Founded in 1920, this company, along with its subsidiaries, deals in theatrical exhibition business. AMC Entertainment has two business segments: United States Markets and International Markets. Its shares are up more than 1,300% YTD and over 600% in the last one-year. It reported revenue of $1.24 billion in 2020, down from $5.47 billion in 2019. AMC Entertainment is headquartered in Leawood (KS).

Robinhood Markets

Founded in 2013, it is a financial services platform that offers commission-free stock trading. Robinhood primarily offers share and cryptocurrency trading services, as well as cash management services. The company went public only last week, and its shares are up more than 100% in the last five days. It reported revenue of $958 million in 2020. Robinhood is headquartered in Menlo Park (CA).