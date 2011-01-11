Outsourcing

Advantages and Disadvantages of Outsourcing: Infographic

Outsourcing allows you to hire people to perform tasks for which you are not trained. Know its advantages and disadvantages.
Next Article
Advantages and Disadvantages of Outsourcing: Infographic
Image credit: Querido Dinero
https://www.queridodinero.com/articulos/8-pasos-para-hacer-home-office-sin-bajar-la-productividad

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero

You already have your company and it is renting as you expected, but you still have problems with some areas since you do not fully manage everything you need to work it correctly.

For this, there are people and corporations that can more profitably manage certain parts of your company, achieving a more effective and efficient performance. This is where outsourcing comes in, which in simple words implies hiring a specialized agency or firm that will take care of that area in which you are not fully trained and that takes away valuable time.

With this type of advice, you would only focus on the central function of your business and would delegate internal functions or activities of your company to an external provider, which has the knowledge, experience and resources to execute them.

Either way, you need to be clear about the advantages and disadvantages of hiring a service of this type. Here is the listing.

Advantage

  1. Manufacturing costs decline and investment in plant and equipment is reduced.
  2. It allows the company to respond quickly to changes in the environment.
  3. There is an increase in the strengths of the company.
  4. It helps define the company.
  5. Increase commitment to a specific type of technology that improves delivery time and quality of information for critical decisions.
  6. It allows the company to have the best of technology without the need to train organizational personnel to handle it.
  7. It allows to have information services quickly considering the competitive pressures.
  8. Increase in the flexibility of the organization and decrease in its fixed costs.

Disadvantages

  1. Stagnation in terms of innovation by the external company.
  2. The company loses contact with new technologies that offer opportunities to innovate products and processes.
  3. It is possible that this external advisor will use the knowledge learned in your company to start his own industry, and become your competitor.
  4. The cost saved with the use of outsourcing may not be as expected.
  5. The fees increase the difficulty of re-implementing activities that could once again represent a competitive advantage for the company.
  6. High cost in the change of supplier in case the selected one is not satisfactory.
  7. Reduction of benefits.
  8. Loss of control over production.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Outsourcing

Break the five most common outsourcing reform myths

Outsourcing

When Outsourcing, This Is the One Thing You Never Want to Do

Outsourcing

5 Freelancers You Need on Your Team to Scale to 6 Figures