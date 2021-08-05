Unemployment

Unemployment Claims Fall to New Pandemic-Era Low But Remain Historically High

Initial filings for unemployment insurance, a proxy for layoffs, came in at 385,000 for the week ended July 31, a drop of 14,000 over the previous week's revised level, the Labor Department said in a release Thursday.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on The Epoch Times

The brisk economic recovery has driven down the number of American workers seeking unemployment benefits, which last week fell to a pandemic-era low of 385,000, although the number remains historically elevated.

Initial filings for unemployment insurance, a proxy for layoffs, came in at 385,000 for the week ended July 31, a drop of 14,000 over the previous week’s revised level, the Labor Department said in a release (pdf) Thursday.

While the drop in initial jobless claims reflects the dynamics of a rebounding economy, the number of last week’s filings is nearly twice as high as the pre-pandemic weekly average of around 220,000, suggesting the labor market still has a ways to go in its recovery.

“It was about a year ago when new claims first fell below the 1 million level for the first time after the pandemic began. In total, some 12.9 million Americans continue to receive some form of jobless assistance, which remains historically elevated,” said Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick, in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times.

Some Republicans and economists have blamed generous unemployment benefits—in particular the federal pandemic jobless compensation boost—for sidelining workers by discouraging them from taking jobs.

“With jobless claims remaining high, the administration must reexamine their policies holding the economy back & prioritize getting Americans back to work,” Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said in a statement.

American businesses posted a record 9.2 million job openings in May, faster than applicants are showing up to fill them. In the face of business hiring difficulties, some two dozen states have moved to end early their participation in the extended federal unemployment programs.

While the resurgence in COVID-19 infections—driven by the Delta variant of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus—poses a risk to recovery, there is no sign yet of any impact.

“While the Delta variant has sparked a rise in COVID cases, there’s scant indication this is translating to a measurable reduction in economic activity in the U.S. so far, suggesting little meaningful impact on employment,” Hamrick said.

While economic output has fully bounced back to its pre-pandemic levels, the labor market recovery is trailing. After shedding 22.4 million jobs in the first two months of the pandemic, the U.S. economy has recovered around 15.6 million jobs since May of last year.

The Labor Department’s jobless claims release comes ahead of the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due Friday, which will show how many jobs U.S. employers added in July. Economists polled by Reuters predict that nonfarm payrolls rose by 870,000 jobs in July, after the economy created 850,000 jobs in June.

Reuters contributed to this report.

By Tom Ozimek

 

Tom has a broad background in journalism, deposit insurance, marketing and communications, and adult education. The best writing advice he's ever heard is from Roy Peter Clark: 'hit your target' and 'leave the best for last.'

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Unemployment

Everything We Know About Unemployment Benefits During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Unemployment

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise, and Planned Layoffs Surge

Crisis Management

What to Do If You've Lost Your Job Because of COVID-19