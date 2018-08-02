Everything you need to know to open a craft beer business

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Craft beer is the heart of an industry that in Mexico generates new business opportunities leveraged in a premium segment of gourmet consumers.

This industry emerged in 1970 in the United Kingdom and gradually spread to Europe and America. It arrived in Mexico in the mid-90s generating a beer movement that currently brings together 635 producers, produces more than 166,000 hectoliters per year –0.1% of the total national beer market– and generates about 2,900 jobs, according to Beerectorio , a site that collects data of the sector.

“It is a very dynamic niche; is inserted in a Mexican beer industry that has the record of the first place in exports and the fourth place in terms of production after China, the United States and Brazil. It is a movement with great potential and that is being strengthened through the professionalization of the members of the chain: producers, distributors and points of sale ”, explains Javier Ochoa, general director of Azotea Minerva , a restaurant / bar located in the heart de Coyoacán that offers more than 150 craft beer labels, artisan cocktails specializing in gin and mezcal, and a signature cuisine specially designed for pairing.

If you are interested in undertaking in the field, analyze the market and find a differentiator. You can, for example, start a business in a boutique or specialized store, a bar with a production area, or a pub with food sales. You can also distinguish yourself by the number and origin of labels, by the food menu or by alternative activities, such as tastings and pairings. Anything goes!

Customer segment

The Mexican industrialized beer industry is one of the most dynamic in the world. For a reason, it ranks fourth in production –with 105 million hectoliters per year– and first in export –with 3,223 million liters–, according to the market research firm Statista.

What about craft beer? Entrepreneurs in the sector agree that it is a relatively new segment that is gaining momentum thanks to the increased acculturation of this ancient drink. They also warn that it is not a fad but a category that is already on the radar of some 63 million consumers who annually consume between 60 and 62 liters per capita, according to Beerectorio.

“The craft beer consumer market is to some extent exclusive, because not everyone can afford a beer that costs 50, 100 pesos or more. They are people who are looking for new flavors and enjoy experimenting, ”explains Pablo Aguilar, general director of the Gremio Mexicano de Cerveceros and professor at the Mexican Academy of Enogastronomy (AMEG).

Their age ranges between 21 and 50 years and the specific profile varies according to the type of consumption they carry out: either to take away or to consume at the point of sale. "The first customer is usually between 28 and 50 years old, most of them are men and they belong to a socio-economic level C +, B and sometimes A. Their average ticket is 190 pesos," says Francisco Javier Hernández, Director of Operations from El Depósito, a store-bar franchise specialized in craft beers that has more than 200 national and foreign brands.

The customer who consumes in the establishment is between 21 and 35 years old, belongs to a socioeconomic level C +, B, B +, A and is generally an employee of private companies or a student at the bachelor's or master's level. “He likes alternative concepts, away from commercial brands, he is a great consumer of art, culture and innovative and independent concepts from his city. Their average ticket is 130 pesos ”, he warns.

In any case, the entrepreneurs of the sector coincide, they are men and women (in a ratio of 6 to 4) who seek to learn more about this drink and with a sense of belonging to a movement that enjoys a certain glamor.

Value proposal

Craft beer is a consumer magnet. Its appeal lies in the ingredients and production method; but also on the bottle, packaging, label design and, of course, such peculiar names as Lágrimas Negras ( Rámuri Brewery ), Diosa Blanca ( Minerva Brewery ) or PorNoEstar (Crisanta Brewery) .

Sergio Michel, founder of Cervecería Rámuri, one of the most emblematic in the north of the country, appealed to this formula. Using his knowledge in gastronomy, he developed recipes based on Mexican ingredients such as cocoa, vanilla, holy grass, orange blossom, avocado, damiana, serrano pepper and Morelos rice.

“It all started as part of a school project together with a friend, in 2008 while I was studying gastronomy. We investigated and after three months we made the first production of 20 liters ”, he recalls. His perseverance and desire to bring a quality beer to the market, led him to perfect his 'recipes' and look for a strategic partner to expand his production. Currently, its brand is one of the most recognized, it has a production plant, has a payroll of 12 employees and produces between 20,000 and 30,000 liters per month. Its beer is distributed in various points of sale in the country and it has a store / bar located in Tijuana , an almost cult place for artisan beer lovers from northern Mexico.

“We have several styles influenced by old world styles and a diversity of flavors from the gastronomic riches of our country, such as Premium Mexican Lager, Hefeweizen, Imperial Stout, Oat Meal Stout and London Brown. In each style there are different beers, such as Diablo Blanco, with the subtle aroma of mainly nutty dried fruits, seasoned with the tender character of rice; or Black Tears, which contains a mixture of malts, oats and roasted cocoa ”, adds the entrepreneur.

Like Sergio, develop your value proposition based on what the market needs and that most likely does not yet exist or is perfectible. For example, you can rely on the creation of recipes based on inputs from traditional Mexican cuisine or use exclusively organic ingredients.

You can also do what Frida Balmori does at The Beer Company Balmori , a brewery located in Colonia Narvarte, south of Mexico City. She and her partner Guadalupe Romero make their own production and, in their bar, create experiences led by beer sommeliers and chefs to make tastings and pairings. They also do events related to beer and aligned to various ephemeris.

Distribution channels

The increasing popularity of craft beer is a key factor driving the emergence of new concepts, to the extent that the Association of Brewers of the Mexican Republic ( Acermex ) estimates that in 2016 a new brewery was opened every 2.5 days; each trying to innovate.

“We, for example, have a restaurant and signature cuisine, which perfectly matches our wide range of craft beer labels, but there are also those who opt for other models, such as the boutique store, which sells closed bottles to take away; shop-bar, where in addition to closed bottles you can consume on-site and establishments with a production annex ”, explains Javier Ochoa, from Azotea Minerva.

Each model has a distribution channel. Stores, boutiques and bars go for direct sales by offering the product to the consumer on site; Meanwhile, the establishments that also produce refer to a distribution network that brings their products closer to the different points of sale: bars, restaurants and shops / boutiques.

In all this, social networks play an important role. At The Beer Company Balmori, they are a bridge with the consumer to communicate news and activities.

“We sell directly in the store. We have more or less 200 labels: 60% are national. Our distributor is the headquarters of The Beer Company, who mainly provide us with imported products. We also have suppliers who come to do their sales work. At the same time, we have our brand: Cervecería Balmori, where we produce about 400 liters per month. My partner, Guadalupe Romero, and I are beer sommeliers and we take maximum care of the quality of our beer and of our 'recipes' ”, explains Frida Balmori, an entrepreneur in these two concepts.

As you can see, the distribution channels depend on the concept, with direct sales being the most popular model. However, you can explore other models such as Cervexxa , a craft beer distributor that sells online.

Here, with the power of a click, the consumer selects his beer, pays online with pay pal or credit / debit cards and in a maximum of seven business days receives the product at his home address.

Relationship with customers

One of the key aspects for the success of a craft brewery is undoubtedly the relationship with consumers, which largely determines brand loyalty, having an effect on commercial performance.

Manuel Pérez, owner of Doble Malta , a pub-style establishment with capacity for 150 people located in the Colonia del Valle in Mexico City, explains that in the three years of his business's operation, he has discovered the importance of establishing a link with the customers.

“The people who come to Doble Malta feel in an atmosphere of camaraderie and respect. Our are tables are run, which lends itself to coexistence and the exchange of advice or experiences. In addition, we always seek to introduce them to the world of craft beer; tell them that in this world there is much more than light and dark beer and that there is much to explore, "he says.

And is that a bad consumer experience, such as a poor selection of the product, can make the segment lose a potential customer, warns Pablo Aguilar, general director of the Mexican Brewers Guild.

“When a person has never tasted craft beer and chooses a label that lacks quality standards or is poorly made, they will surely not return: not only because of the bad taste, but because that experience cost them an average of between $ 40.00 and $ 100.00 pesos. ; that is to say, several times more than what it would cost him to keep his industrialized beer, "he says.

To avoid this, it is not only important to take care of the quality of the labels that are sold on the premises, but to build a relationship with the customer, based on the values of the brand, the philosophy of the company and the commercial objectives of the business.

This relationship should ideally be personalized; prioritizing an environment of trust, respect and camaraderie. The idea is to promote the consumer's sense of belonging to a craft beer movement that prioritizes evangelization, knowledge and healthy coexistence.

To achieve this, make sure your sales floor staff have customer service skills, but also a vast knowledge of craft beer and the labels you sell.

Income streams

In a craft brewery the income flow depends on factors such as business model, concept and administration; On average, 75% of the tickets are attributed to the sale of beer (either open or bottled at a public price of between $ 40.00 and $ 100.00 pesos per unit), 20% to the marketing of food and 5% to other items, such as tastings with pairing (between $ 100.00 and $ 500.00 per person), attention to corporate events, activations, various integration activities or supply at social events.

The obtaining of the income is recurrent and is perceived in situ; at the time of consumption. It has a peak of sales in the hot months, where light labels with fruity accents are the most requested; while in winter the most recommended beers are the most intense in flavor and degrees of alcohol.

What can you do to maintain or improve your income? First of all, make a business plan with financial projections for two or three years, considering the starting curve and taking into account a working capital for at least six months of operation. At the same time, it plans tastings such as Balmori Beer Factory and organizes craft beer workshops, as do Lucero Rodríguez and José Luis Calderón, founders of Crisanta Cervecería Garage .

Also, be impeccable with management so as not to negatively impact your income stream. To do this, keep track of income and expenses, control credit (use it wisely and only if you have the ability to pay), and consider seasonal sales; preferably, invest in management software.

Key resources

Now that you have a clearer idea of the type of craft brewery you want to set up, focus on finding a location. It is recommended that it measures between 80m2 and 100m2, that it be anchored to a commercial area -close to bars, restaurants, corporate offices and offices-, on an avenue with good vehicular and pedestrian flow, and that it have parking or valet parking service.

What are the best areas? That depends on your market study, but the areas of Polanco, Del Valle, Narvarte, San Ángel could work well. Coyoacán and the northern part of the City as Ciudad Satélite. At the national level, the business is concentrated in large cities such as Mexico City and Guadalajara, so that practically the entire country (mainly tourist areas) there is room for these businesses.

“As experts, we recommend that for a 90-meter store the maximum rent is $ 30,000 pesos. It must have use of commercial land, a minimum of five meters in front, have enabled toilets and functional hydroelectric facilities ”, says Javier Hernández, from the El Depósito franchise.

To decorate or set the place there are several options. The Depot, for example, recreates the era of alcohol prohibition in the 1930s in the United States. It uses industrial elements such as steel sheets on the walls, pipes, hoses, and old objects such as photographs and light bulbs. It is complemented by wooden furniture in chocolate tones.

Another option is to recreate a typical Irish pub, resort to the industrial vibe, opt for vintage or something more avant-garde with minimal furniture and simple lines.

The 'base' sales floor should have ten tables (each one with capacity for four people) and, preferably, have a view towards the heart of the place: the beer display area. Here, you place shelving with a stock of 150 to 200 labels, two or three upright coolers, and a draft beer dispensing machine. The bar should have between eight and ten high benches.

The kitchen, for its part, is equipped with a stove, various appliances (fryer, blender, microwave oven), glassware and crockery. Complete the place with two toilets, a cellar, a cashier area and an office area.

“The real estate issue is complex. You have to check permits for the sale of alcohol, Also see the land uses, that there are no debts of any kind and that adjustments can be made in the premises, either for the kitchen or bathrooms. The best thing is to have the advice of a lawyer for all the procedures ”, adds Javier Ochoa, CEO of Azotea Minerva.

What about human resources? You can start with three salespeople on the floor, a cook, a kitchen assistant, and a manager with experience in bar operation, inventory management, and staff supervision. Accounting and valet parking can be contracted via outsourcing. The same happens with the legal agency.

Make sure the staff is responsible, interested in learning about the world of craft beer, outgoing and capable of providing good service; after all, it is the face of your company in front of the final consumer.

Finally, and depending on the performance of the business, you can hire temporary staff for the busiest days (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays).

Key activities

If you want your business to prosper, take care of the administration and operation of the place from the beginning. To do this, define roles and, if you have an operating partner, make sure they know the business.

“Administration is very important; the best thing is to have a software. You also have to take great care of the inventory, avoid wastage and have the correct product offer: make the necessary adjustments when you are not selling a certain beer and ensure a correct beer rotation; that's putting your money to work ”, adds Javier, from El Depósito.

It is recommended to train staff periodically or as a new label is added to the offer of your point of sale. The goal is that you can recommend the product according to its qualities.

"You have to do periodic examinations and if a salesperson leaves, you have to hire and train a new one immediately," he adds.

On the other hand, make sure the business is clean and orderly. To do this, towards the end of each day clean the general areas and do a weekly role of thorough cleaning by zones.

Likewise, he checks the inventory every week and with the help of the operations manager, defines strategies to move the labels that are lagging behind. Maybe you can organize a tasting or suggest them in a promotion.

“Beer should be refrigerated to seven degrees, on average; some more others less. We refrigerate it to four degrees because people like it to be a little colder. The keg coolers are at two degrees. We have 11 beer supply lines or keys ”, adds Manuel Pérez, from Doble Malta.

Finally, take care of the security issue. Comply with your civil protection program and buy third party damage insurance and install a closed circuit television.

Key alliances

They say that unity is strength and when it comes to undertaking this is no exception, so why not tie some agreements to make your investment more solid?

You can partner with other entrepreneurs to boost the local economy through collaboration agreements or strategic alliances that define the participation of each entity.

Other types of agreements can occur with beer distributors, so that you guarantee the supply of certain labels and, why not?, Negotiate price and / or credit.

Now that if yours is more on the wave of public relations, explore other markets and register in directories of wedding planners, present your tasting and pairing services for corporate events and 'raise your hand' for social events.

Finally, remember that there are several specialized festivals that can give you exposure to consumers. “The most important are the Ensenada Beer Fest, in Baja California; Festival of the Craft Beer of the State of Mexico; Gastrocervecero Festival, in Uruapan and Morelia; Mariachela, in Querétaro; and Cervefest, among others ”, adds Pablo Aguilar, from the Mexican Brewers Guild.

Cost structure

The investment that a brewery demands depends on the business model. An El Depósito franchise, to cite a reference, ranges between $ 900,000 and $ 2,000,000 pesos, but the final amount depends on the conditions and size of the premises.

“In these estimates, the franchise fee is already included, which is $ 250,000 plus VAT. The ROI, in some branches, they have achieved in 18 to 20 months, with an average profit margin of 18% to 25% ”, explains Javier Hernández, Director of Operations of El Depósito.

On the other hand, if yours is an independent business, the investment can decrease an average of 30% in relation to a franchise, attending to issues such as adequacy of the premises, equipment and stock, items that can represent up to 60% of the investment total.

For example, in adjustments you must invest between $ 350,000 and $ 500,000 depending on the conditions of the premises. In kitchen equipment, between $ 90,000 and $ 120,000 pesos; in sales floor furniture, about $ 160,000 pesos and in initial stock of 200 labels about $ 130,000 (to supply refrigerators and have product in the warehouse).

Regarding the permits, you should know that the commercial establishments whose main business is the sale and / or distribution of alcoholic beverages in open container and / or by drinking, for their consumption in the interior require a permit for the operation of commercial establishments with business zonal impact. Its cost is $ 17,612.00 for the first 50 square meters of construction. For each extra square meter and up to 100 square meters of construction, $ 352.00 must be added, according to data from the Coyoacán Delegation of Mexico City.

Despite this, entrepreneurs in the industry recommend taking premises that already have the corresponding permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages, since the process from scratch can increase to $ 200,000 or more due to objections from neighbors and authorities that may involve repeated modifications to the premises. or payment of fines.

To this permit is added the cost of the specific land use certificate, the notice of the opening declaration, the Internal Civil Protection Program and the advertisement license, which can mean another $ 15,000 pesos. You must also register in the Payroll Taxpayers Register, register with the Tax Administration System (SAT) and carry out the employer registration with the IMSS.

To avoid headaches derived from the opening procedures, it is recommended to look for a legal agency. You can contract it via outsourcing and keep it permanently, since the nature of the business is important to comply with all of the law to keep the permit.

As you can see, this turn has many opportunities. Strengthen your entrepreneurial streak with training. Go to business incubators (the National Entrepreneur Institute has an interesting offer) and specialized craft beer unions. The effort is worth it!