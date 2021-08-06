Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital

August 6, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Peru-native EdTech startup Crehana received $ 70 million in the largest Series B round in Latin America , led by General Atlantic, to support the company's expansion strategy. This injection of capital comes just months after the company raised a $ 13 million Series A extension round.

Founded by Diego Olcese -CEO-, and Rodolfo Dañino -COO-, in 2015, Crehana specializes in the Latin American workforce training industry by offering a point of contact for companies to have access to a wide variety of tools that help throughout the entire learning and development process of employees, including the assessment of skills gaps of employees, recommendations of learning routes and progress monitoring, among other solutions.

"Our mission is to globalize professional development and empower Latin American companies to form their teams effectively and quickly, managing to drive greater competitiveness in the changing world in which we live," said Diego Olcese, Founder and CEO of Crehana.

The startup works with more than 400 experts to offer more than 700 courses that teach more than 100,000 techniques and skills.

Crehana courses are designed to appeal to the local audience, offer a combination of asynchronous and synchronous learning, and maximize engagement between instructors, mentors, and students, culminating in a personal capstone project that validates learnings and provides employers and students, concrete feedback on constant development opportunities.

In this new stage, the company plans to grow its sales, technology, and teams of collaborators in all the countries where it currently has a presence, as well as launch operations in Brazil .

This round of investment brings Crehana's total capital to $ 95 million. Its main investors include: Mountain Nazca, Salesforce Ventures, Rethink Education, ALIVE Ventures, IFC, Dila Capital, among others.