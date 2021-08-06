Ok Rabbit, a safe place to create raffles with cause

August 6, 2021 5 min read

When the presidential plane draw was one of the main trends of 2020, Alejandro García Medina began to analyze this situation along with two others his colleagues: Carlos Velázquez and Andrés Polti. Together, they realized that there are a large number of people who have an asset that as such is not their property, but they have to continue paying for it.

Alejandro, a graduate of the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) with a degree in Economics, created his first venture six years ago. After having great success, he decided to sell his shares to continue his path as a creator of technological and innovative solutions in Mexican society.

When looking for a business model that would solve the problem of the presidential plane, the three young people considered that it could be a system with which people could anchor themselves through digital giveaways based on blockchain technology. This is ideal because it provides immediate, shared and completely transparent information stored in an unchangeable ledger that can only be accessed by network members with permissions. Orders, payments, accounts, production, and much more can be tracked on a blockchain network.

The blockchain can generate 'utility tokens', a type of token that when purchased allows you to finance a cause and at the same time, gives you the right to participate in a raffle. That is how they decided to invest a part of their assets to create Ok Rabbit during the pandemic and launch it on the market in March 2021.

Ok Rabit is a platform for non-profit organizations, low-income schools or content creators to fund themselves for a specific project, without having to invest a single peso.

It is a self-funding system because there are two types of partners, one is the NGOs, which are authorized grantees and for them there is a type of contract with us; and the other are, content generators, universities, companies, which would have a type of contract for the provision of services, let's say, standard commercial with us ”, explained the general director and co-founder of the platform, Alejandro García Medina, during the interview with Entrepreneur in Spanish.

Is OK Rabbit for everyone?

Today, the only ones who can organize giveaways are the aforementioned partners. The good news, however, is that in approximately the first week of October, any individual, organization or content creator will “be able to create their own award tree” as they reach the final goal.

To avoid fraudulent actions, Ok Rabbit approaches the new partner and through the Mati service the identity of the users is verified. Participants will be able to buy up to 50,000 pesos in tokens, upon reaching this number they will have to fill out a questionnaire, upon approval they will be able to continue investing.

For each raffle that is generated, the organizer will take 60% of the collection, 20% is directed to the Ok Rabbit services and "what we do is to save another 20% so that when the amount of If the support is such that it meets the goal, the respective draw is automatically triggered ”, clarified Alejandro García.

The digital platform has an alliance with Random.org , its page selects a random number, then, according to its contract on blockchain, the winner of the raffle is generated. Normally, when they are small communities, the gifts can be from headphones, a dinner, tourist visits, and so on. But when they are bigger and you want to make a raffle with a value above 300,000 pesos, Ok Rabbit has to charge a little more to pay the rights to the Ministry of the Interior .

"We are different from other fundraising platforms," said Alejandro García, because in some you do not receive any help if you do not reach the goal, with Ok Rabbit "each organization receives its money from the first token sold"; and users get nothing in return. "We are different from other raffle systems (...) there is no other that has been democratized as a funding tool."

Ok Rabbit's goal is to reach 25 civil society organizations that can use its platform, which is characterized by being 100% transparent and automated to support a noble cause or help achieve objectives effectively, feeling totally sure that there will be no power. that alters the results of the draw and the funds obtained. In the future, they plan to develop more lines of business.