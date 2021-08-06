Do you want to start in cinema? AMACC and CONALEP sign an agreement to teach industry subjects

August 6, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Cine Premiere



By Brenda Medel

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) and the National College of Technical Professional Education (CONALEP) signed an agreement for CONALEP pedagogues to establish ties with professionals in the audiovisual industry and incorporate cinematography subjects into their study plans. that provide students with tools to develop their jobs in the Mexican film industry through technical knowledge about film and audiovisuals. In this way, the AMACC will promote "the knowledge of cinema through public education in the country."

Among the subjects or technical careers that will be part of this new study plan are Costume for film and audiovisual, Props and decoration for film and audiovisual, Construction and assembly for film and audiovisual, and Installation of lighting and stage for film and audiovisual .

Today the president of the Mexican Film Academy, @ mlozanos61 , announces the signing of a pedagogical collaboration agreement with @CONALEP_Mex to professionalize cinema. - AMACC (@AcademiaCineMx) August 5, 2021

"Today the president of the Mexican Film Academy, Mónica Lozano, announces the signing of a pedagogical collaboration agreement with CONALEP to professionalize cinema."

The technical courses in film and audiovisual that can be studied at @CONALEP_Mex are:

-Locker room.

-Props and decoration.

-Construction and assembly.

-Mounting of lighting.

-Tramoya for film and audiovisual. - AMACC (@AcademiaCineMx) August 5, 2021

"Through the AMACC Film and Education Commission, coordinated by the filmmaker Lucía Gajá, from 2022, technical courses on film and audiovisual will be integrated into CONALEP's study plans."

"The technical courses in film and audiovisual that can be studied at CONALEP are: Costumes, Props and decoration, Construction and assembly, Lighting assembly, Tramoya for film and audiovisual".

It should be noted that the filmmaker Lucía Gajá ( Intimate Battles ); production designers Bárbara Enríquez ( Rome ) and Óscar Tello ( Rome ); the directors of photography Juan José Saravia ( Killing Capes ; They're Back ), Guillermo Granillo ( The Crime of Father Amaro ) and Esteban de Llaca ( Amores Perros ); as well as the costume designers Adela Cortázar ( Loving you hurts ), Gilda Navarro ( Arráncame la vida ; No refunds are accepted ) and Josefina Echeverria ( Daniel & Ana ; Perfect obedience ) are part of the group of talents who have curated the curriculum .

Intimate Battles , by Lucía Gajá

«The contents have been designed considering the needs of the sectors of the audiovisual industry that will be able to receive the cadres trained in CONALEP in the specified areas, and that until now do not have specialized school training at the intermediate level and whose jobs are a fundamental part of the Mexican cinema production chain ”, highlighted the AMACC in a statement.

It will be from 2022 when technical careers on film and audiovisual are integrated into CONALEP's study plans.