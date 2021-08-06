August 6, 2021 5 min read

Global macro strategy is popular among hedge funds and mutual funds. This strategy is useful for both investment and trading, and is based on the study of macroeconomic events at the national, regional, and global level. The factors or events that fund managers analyze include political scenarios, interest rates, international trade, international relations and currency exchange rates. The funds that use such a strategy can invest across a wide range of assets worldwide. Let’s take a look at the top ten macro strategy mutual funds.

Top Ten Macro Strategy Mutual Funds

We have used the past one year return data (from U.S. News) to come up with the top ten macro strategy mutual funds. These are the top ten macro strategy mutual funds:

Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allc Fd (RDMAX, 14%)

RDMAX invests in major asset classes globally, including interest rates, currencies, fixed income indexes, commodities and equity indexes. This fund has given a return of more than 5% in three years and over 6% in the last three months. RDMAX’s top three holdings are First American Government Obligs U, Rdmf Fund Ltd and 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 21.

UBS Dynamic Alpha Fund (BNAAX, 14%)

BNAAX invests in global equity, global fixed income and global currencies markets. This fund has given a return of more than 4% in three years and over 2% in the last three months. BNAAX’s top three holdings are Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630, United States Treasury Bills 0% and Future on S&P500 Jun21.

Invesco Macro Allocation Strategy Fund (GMSDX, 16%)

GMSDX allocates funds between three asset classes: commodities, equities, and fixed. It allocates the funds in such a way that no single asset class drives the fund's performance. This fund has given a return of more than 1% in three years and over 2% in the last three months. GMSDX’s top three holdings are Invesco Cayman Island Comm Fund V Ltd, MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 and E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21.

PGIM QMA Global Tactical Allocation Fund (PTALX, 16%)

PTALX aims for long-term risk adjusted total return. To achieve its objective, the fund uses targeted long and short exposures across global equities, global bonds, commodities and currencies. This fund has given a return of more than 2% in three years and over 5% in the last three months. PTALX’s top three holdings are United States Treasury Bills 0.06%, United States Treasury Bills 0.12% and Pdcx Gtaa Cayman Sub.

Catalyst Multi-Strategy Fund (ACXAX, 16%)

ACXAX usually enters long and short positions in futures contracts, as well as invests directly or indirectly in mutual funds and exchange traded funds. This fund has given a return of more than 4% in three years and almost 1% in the last three months. ACXAX’s top three holdings are First American Government Obligs U, Camfmsf Fund Ltd and iShares MBS ETF.

OnTrack Core Fund (OTRFX, 17%)

OTRFX primarily invests in stocks, bonds and commodities using technical and risk control strategies. It may invest 100% in ETFs and/or mutual funds. This fund has given a return of more than 11% in three years and over 1% in the last three months. OTRFX’s top three holdings are Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Inst3, Braddock Multi-Strategy Income Instl and Thompson Bond Fund.

CMG Tactical All Asset Strategy Fund (CMGQX, 22%)

CMGQX usually invests in exchange traded funds (both inverse and leveraged ETFs). This fund has given a return of more than 3% in three years and over 2% in the last three months. CMGQX’s top three holdings are SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR and iShares Transportation Average ETF.

Quantified Alternative Investment Fund (QALTX, 27%)

QALTX normally invests indirectly through alternative investments using open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investment companies. The alternative investments, as per the fund, are any security whose returns have a low or negative return correlation with the S&P 500® Index. This fund has given a return of more than 5% in three years and over 3% in the last three months. QALTX’s top two holdings are Fidelity® Inv MM Fds Government I and First American Government Obligs Z.

Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund (BLNDX, 31%)

BLNDX uses an “All-Weather” strategy. This strategy diversifies the funds by regions, investment styles and asset classes. This fund has given a return of more than 15% in the last six months and over 5% in the last three months. BLNDX’s top three holdings are STANDPOINT MULTIASSET CFC, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Mkt ETF.

Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy Fund (MBXAX, 36%)

MBXAX invests in derivatives (options, futures, forward and spot contracts, and/or options) related to stock indices, commodities, currencies, interest rate instruments, metals, and energy. It may also invest in equity ETFs and common stocks. This fund has given a return of more than 9% in three years and over 3% in the last three months. MBXAX’s top two holdings are United States Treasury Notes 2% and United States Treasury Notes 2.75%.